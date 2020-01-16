Funko T-Shirts Featuring “The Child” Coming This Spring

You don’t have to love children or babies to be a fan of “The Child.” Debuting in the first live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian this small green alien has taken the fandom by storm. Funko announced today that will be releasing a series of four shirts starring “The Asset” that will be available this spring.

What’s happening:

It’s time to start setting aside some money for all the new Baby Yoda merchandise that’s heading our way in spring 2020.

Whether audiences refer to him by his on-screen titles “The Child” and “The Asset”, or by his fan-issued name “Baby Yoda” one thing is for sure, we all want to bring him home.

Just this morning, Funko announced

Bounty Shirt

Navy blue tee with pink and green coloring. The aurebesh translates to: “The Child” •Reward Baskar Steel• “Wanted Alive”

Small But Mighty

Yellow shirt with the adorable child showing off his Force powers

“Too Cute”

Black shirt featuring “The Child.” Aurebesh translates to: “Too Cute”

Work Hard Sleep Harder

Purple tee showing off a very tired little “Asset” who worn out from saving Mando.

Unfortunately, these shirts are not available for pre-order at this time, and a release date has not been specified. In the meantime, you can catch up on all of “The Child” and Mando’s adventures on Disney+

