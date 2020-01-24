Robert Zemeckis Officially Signs on to Direct Live-Action “Pinocchio”

And the next Disney animated film to get a live-action remake is Pinocchio! Robert Zemeckis has signed on to direct the movie about a wooden puppet who wants to become a real boy.

What’s happening:

It appears a live-action remake of Disney’s animated Pinocchio is officially in the works and Robert Zemeckis is attached to direct.

is officially in the works and Robert Zemeckis is attached to direct. According to Deadline

The script the duo will be working with was original written by Weitz and Simon Farnaby.

In mid October of 2019, it was announced that Zemeckis was in talks with the studio

As was announced last year, Weitz along with business partner Andrew Miano are on board to produce the film through their company Depth of Field.

Executive producers include Jack Rapke and Jackie Levine.

At this time, no casting announcements have been made.

