Robert Zemeckis Officially Signs on to Direct Live-Action “Pinocchio”

by | Jan 24, 2020 1:58 PM Pacific Time

And the next Disney animated film to get a live-action remake is Pinocchio! Robert Zemeckis has signed on to direct the movie about a wooden puppet who wants to become a real boy.

Via Deadline

What's happening:

What’s happening:

  • It appears a live-action remake of Disney’s animated Pinocchio is officially in the works and Robert Zemeckis is attached to direct.
  • According to Deadline, Zemeckis will also co-write a new draft of the script with Chris Weitz. If things move along without a hitch, the film could even begin production by the end of 2020.
  • The script the duo will be working with was original written by Weitz and Simon Farnaby.
  • In mid October of 2019, it was announced that Zemeckis was in talks with the studio to helm the live-action project.
  • As was announced last year, Weitz along with business partner Andrew Miano are on board to produce the film through their company Depth of Field.
  • Executive producers include Jack Rapke and Jackie Levine.
  • At this time, no casting announcements have been made.

More from Walt Disney Studios:

  • Disney has not shared a projected release date for Pinocchio however, the studio has announced several placeholder dates for currently untitled features ranging from Spring 2021 to Fall 2023.
  • In 2019 two Disney live-action remakes were big hits at the box office with Aladdin arriving in May followed by The Lion King in July. Come January 28, both films will be available for on-demand streaming on Disney+.
  • The latest of Disney’s animated classics to get a live-action remake is Mulan. The film hits theaters on March 27.
  • Finally two other films in various stages of production are:
 
 
