Florida Man Arrested for Stealing Costumes from Magic Kingdom Sentenced to 10 Years Probation

According to WESH, Patrick Spikes, the former Cast Member who stole costumes from the Magic Kingdom, has been sentenced to 10 years probation plus community service as part of a plea deal.

What’s happening:

This morning

The court has sentenced Spikes to 10 years probation and 250 hours community service and restitution. Taunton was given 5 years probation.

Both men were arrested in 2019 for stealing costumes and memorabilia from Walt Disney World.

Catch-up quick: