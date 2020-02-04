Florida Man Arrested for Stealing Costumes from Magic Kingdom Sentenced to 10 Years Probation

According to WESH, Patrick Spikes, the former Cast Member who stole costumes from the Magic Kingdom, has been sentenced to 10 years probation plus community service as part of a plea deal.
What’s happening:
- This morning, Patrick Spikes of Winter Garden and his cousin Blaytin Taunton of Kissimmee pled no contest to counts of dealing in stolen merchandise and grand theft.
- The court has sentenced Spikes to 10 years probation and 250 hours community service and restitution. Taunton was given 5 years probation.
- Both men were arrested in 2019 for stealing costumes and memorabilia from Walt Disney World.
Catch-up quick:
- In May of 2019, Spikes was arrested and accused of accessing employee-only areas of the parks, stealing approximately $7,000 worth of items, and selling them.
- According to an affidavit, investigators were able to track down the buyer of the Haunted Mansion items who confirmed he purchased them from Spikes, which he believed were obtained with permission from Disney.
- NBA star, Robin Lopez also unknowingly purchased items that had been stolen from the company which he later returned.
- Before his arrest, Spikes was under investigation for the missing Buzzy animatronic from Cranium Command when it was discovered he had been stealing costume pieces from the Haunted Mansion.