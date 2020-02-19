Disney Channel Fan Fest Returning to Disneyland, Expanding to Epcot in May

Disney Channel’s Fan Fest is returning to Disneyland Resort for the third time on Saturday May 9 and expanding to Walt Disney World Resort for the first time over three weekends in May, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- For the first time ever, Disney Channel Fan Fest will come to the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival on the following weekends:
- May 16-17
- May 23-24
- May 30-31
- Fans attending any of the Disney Channel Fan Fest events will have the opportunity to mingle with the casts from some of their favorite Disney Channel shows
- In addition, guests attending the event at Disneyland will be able to participate in fun activities, including:
- Disney’s “QUIZney” trivia challenge,
- Learn-to-draw sessions with creators from hit Disney Television Animation series Big City Greens, The Owl House and Amphibia
- A sneak peek at the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie Upside-Down Magic
- Descendants and ZOMBIES-themed dance parties, and
- Photo opportunities with some of Disney Channel’s biggest stars
- Also, The Disney Parks Blog will livestream a cavalcade featuring today’s brightest young celebrities with favorite Disney characters as they make their way down Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland.
- Disney Channel Fan Fest events will include stars from:
- ZOMBIES 2
- Gabby Duran & the Unsittables
- Raven’s Home
- Just Roll With It
- Sydney to the Max
- Coop & Cami Ask The World
- BUNK’D
- Disney Fam Jam
- Upside-Down Magic
- Additional details regarding the Disney Channel Fan Fest, including talent and schedule of events, will be announced soon.
- In the meantime, you can take a look at last year’s event from Disneyland and see some of your favorite stars and creators from Disney Channel series take the stage to talk to fans or even put on musical performances in the videos below:
