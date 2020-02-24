Mickey Shorts Theater to Open March 4 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with Exclusive Short “Vacation Fun”

Disney has revealed a few more details about the Mickey Shorts Theater coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The attraction will open on March 4, and will feature an exclusive short “Vacation Fun” starring everyone’s favorite mouse, Mickey!

What’s happening:

Mickey Shorts Theater will feature an original animated short, “Vacation Fun” starring the main mouse, and his gal pal Minnie.

Say Cheese!:

After guests enjoy the new show, they can step into life-sized backdrops of the animated shorts for unique photo opportunities.

These life-sized backgrounds are inspired by some of the most fun shorts from the Mickey Mouse television series and include: Yodelburg Potatoland Entombed Panda-monium



ICYMI more Mickey Mouse fun: