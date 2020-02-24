Mickey Shorts Theater to Open March 4 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with Exclusive Short “Vacation Fun”

Disney has revealed a few more details about the Mickey Shorts Theater coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The attraction will open on March 4, and will feature an exclusive short “Vacation Fun” starring everyone’s favorite mouse, Mickey!
What’s happening:
- This morning the Disney Parks Blog announced that the re-imagined Mickey Shorts Theater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will debut March 4.
- That’s right, both Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Mickey Shorts Theater will open to guests on the same day!
- Mickey Shorts Theater will feature an original animated short, “Vacation Fun” starring the main mouse, and his gal pal Minnie.
- “Vacation Fun” is an all new short exclusive to Disney’s Hollywood Studios that highlights some Mickey and Minnie’s favorite vacation memories. Guests will also delight in a few new adventures with the celebrated duo.
- “Vacation Fun,” will feature new animation and clips from favorite Mickey shorts, including:
Say Cheese!:
- After guests enjoy the new show, they can step into life-sized backdrops of the animated shorts for unique photo opportunities.
- These life-sized backgrounds are inspired by some of the most fun shorts from the Mickey Mouse television series and include:
ICYMI more Mickey Mouse fun:
- The Disney Parks Blog has been counting down to the grand opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway by sharing attraction posters for the new ride. These posters are inspired by the Mickey Mouse shorts and feature the gang getting into all sorts of hijinks: