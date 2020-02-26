Some Walt Disney World Workers Who Visited Italy Told to Stay Home Amid COVID-19 Concerns

According to Central Florida NBC affiliate, WESH news small number of Walt Disney World employees have been asked to stay home following a visit to Italy where new cases of COVID-19 were recently discovered. The employees in question have not shown symptoms of the virus, but Disney is asking for their cooperation out of an abundance of caution.

What’s happening:

As global concerns grow surrounding the COVID-19 (coronavirus), Walt Disney World is taking extra caution concerning their employees and guests and has asked a small number of workers to stay home.

These few employees who work at the resort (but are not all Disney Cast Members) recently visited Italy where new cases of the virus have surfaced.

According to WESH, a Disney spokesperson has said “there are no confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus at Disney and nobody who was on the trip to Italy has shown any symptoms of the virus.”

The decision to ask these workers to stay home is out of “an abundance of caution.”

At the time of publication, WESH did not know the exact number of employees who were asked not to come to work.

Coronavirus Concerns at Disney Parks: