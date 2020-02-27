Downtown Disney’s Catal Restaurant Will Host Five Course Dinner with Robert Mondavi Wines on March 11

Mondavi wines is returning to the Disneyland Resort, this time to the Downtown Disney District, where Catal will be hosting a special five-course meal on Wednesday, March 11th.
What’s Happening:
- Calling all vino lovers! Catal Restaurant in Downtown Disney is hosting a special five-course wine dinner with Robert Mondavi wines on Wednesday, March 11 at 6PM.
- Serving a specially curated menu to match the wines of the Mondavi family, these dishes include everything from Scallop Crudo and Chilean Sea Bass to Passion Fruit Panna Cotta.
- Each course will be perfectly paired with a wine selection to complement its rich flavors and complex textures. From grape to glass, guests will enjoy an unforgettable dining experience that highlights the best of the Mondavi collection and explores the interplay of wine and cuisine. Tickets are $95 per person and can be purchased HERE for this can’t miss event.
