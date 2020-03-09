Secretary Hillary Clinton to Deliver Closing Keynote Address at 2020 Women’s Day on Broadway

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Disney on Broadway is honored to announce that Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton will deliver The Closing Keynote Address at The 3rd Annual Women’s Day On Broadway: The Decade Ahead And How Women Will Shape It.

Women’s Day on Broadway will be held on Tuesday, March 10th, 1:00- 4:00 pm, at the New Amsterdam Theater, home of Broadway’s hit musical Aladdin .

Fast facts about Hillary Rodham Clinton:

Secretary Clinton has spent four decades in public service as an advocate, attorney, First Lady, U.S. Senator, U.S. Secretary of State, and presidential candidate.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 26, 1947.

As First Lady of the United States, from 1993 to 2001, Hillary Clinton championed health care for all Americans and led successful bipartisan efforts to improve the adoption and foster care systems, reduce teen pregnancy, and create the Children's Health Insurance Program.

In 2000, Clinton was elected to the United States Senate, and was the first woman elected to statewide office in New York. After September 11, 2001, she helped to rebuild New York and provide health care for first responders.

In her four years as America's chief diplomat and the President's principal foreign policy adviser, Clinton led the effort to restore America’s leadership in the world.

In 2016, Clinton became the first woman nominated for president by a major U.S. political party.

Hillary Rodham Clinton is the author of eight best-selling books, including her campaign memoir, What Happened , and The Book of Gutsy Women , with Chelsea Clinton.

and , with Chelsea Clinton. A new four-part documentary, Hillary debuted last week on Hulu exploring her life and career through first hand interviews with Clinton herself and those who’ve worked with her (read Alex’s review here

Programming Outline

The event will kick off with opening remarks from Diane Paulus (Director, Jagged Little Pill).

Spotlighting Marquee Women—moderated by PIX 11’s “Broadway Profiles” host Tamsen Fadal

“Perspective from the creative forces behind this season’s Broadway shows.”

Panelists include: Linda Cho (Costume Designer, Grand Horizons and The Great Society ) Lucy Moss (Co-Writer and Co- Director, Six ) Elizabeth Stanley (Actress, Jagged Little Pill ) Sonya Tayeh (Choreographer, Moulin Rouge! and Sing Street )



Reshaping Your Story—moderated by Kristin Caskey (Executive Vice President of Content and Creative, Ambassador Theatre Group)

“Insight from women in the theater industry that have decided to pivot their professions due to personal decisions or circumstances beyond their control.”

Panelists include: Tracy Geltman (Chief Operating Officer, Stacey Mindich Productions) Leslie Papa (President, Vivacity Media Group) Beth Williams (Producer, Grove Entertainment) Schele Williams (Director, Aida North American Tour



Far From Finished—moderated by Diep Tran (Features Editor, Broadway.com)

“This conversation focuses on the challenges women face in the theater industry and some of the solutions they or their organizations have implemented to help fix them.”

Panelists include: Renee Blinkwolt (Managing Director, Ars Nova) Lisa McNulty (Producing Artistic Director, Women’s Project Theater) Katori Hall (Book Writer, TINA ) LaChanze (Tony Award Winning Actress)



2020 Additions:

New this year, after the final panel there will be a career coaching exercise with esteemed executive coach Elaine Davidson.

Davidson, who spent 2 decades working for some of the world’s most prominent consulting and financial services firms, will be joined by Dolores Hirschmann, an internationally recognized coach and TEDx organizer, for an unplugged discussion about women in the workplace and their ascent to leadership.

Celia Keenan-Bolger and Mandy Gonzalez will serve as co-hosts for the day and ASL interpretation will be provided throughout the event.

Inaugural Advisory Committee:

In addition to announcing some of the panelists for this year’s Women’s Day on Broadway, Women of Broadway is proud to announce its inaugural advisory committee led by: Anne Quart (Vice President of Production & Co- Producer Women’s Day on Broadway) Myriah Bash (General Manager Disney Theatrical Production) Liz Botros (Manager Domestic Touring & Planning Disney Theatrical Production) Kristin Caskey (Executive Vice President of Content and Creative, Ambassador Theatre Group) Katie Dalton (Executive Vice President, Audience Rewards) Valerie Lau-Kee Lai (Producing Director, Broadway Cares)



