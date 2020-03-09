Secretary Hillary Clinton to Deliver Closing Keynote Address at 2020 Women’s Day on Broadway

by | Mar 9, 2020 11:34 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

What’s happening:

  • In celebration of International Women’s Day, Disney on Broadway is honored to announce that Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton will deliver The Closing Keynote Address at The 3rd Annual Women’s Day On Broadway: The Decade Ahead And How Women Will Shape It.
  • Women’s Day on Broadway will be held on Tuesday, March 10th, 1:00- 4:00 pm, at the New Amsterdam Theater, home of Broadway’s hit musical Aladdin.  
  • For more information and to reserve your ticket, visit WomenOfBroadway.com.

Fast facts about Hillary Rodham Clinton:

  • Secretary Clinton has spent four decades in public service as an advocate, attorney, First Lady, U.S. Senator, U.S. Secretary of State, and presidential candidate.
  • She was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 26, 1947.
  • As First Lady of the United States, from 1993 to 2001, Hillary Clinton championed health care for all Americans and led successful bipartisan efforts to improve the adoption and foster care systems, reduce teen pregnancy, and create the Children's Health Insurance Program.
  • In 2000, Clinton was elected to the United States Senate, and was the first woman elected to statewide office in New York. After September 11, 2001, she helped to rebuild New York and provide health care for first responders.
  • In her four years as America's chief diplomat and the President's principal foreign policy adviser, Clinton led the effort to restore America’s leadership in the world.
  • In 2016, Clinton became the first woman nominated for president by a major U.S. political party.  
  • Hillary Rodham Clinton is the author of eight best-selling books, including her campaign memoir, What Happened, and The Book of Gutsy Women, with Chelsea Clinton.
  • A new four-part documentary, Hillary debuted last week on Hulu exploring her life and career through first hand interviews with Clinton herself and those who’ve worked with her (read Alex’s review here).

Programming Outline

 

The event will kick off with opening remarks from Diane Paulus (Director, Jagged Little Pill).

Spotlighting Marquee Women—moderated by PIX 11’s “Broadway Profiles” host Tamsen Fadal

  • “Perspective from the creative forces behind this season’s Broadway shows.”
  • Panelists include:
    • Linda Cho (Costume Designer, Grand Horizons and The Great Society)
    • Lucy Moss (Co-Writer and Co- Director, Six)
    • Elizabeth Stanley (Actress, Jagged Little Pill)
    • Sonya Tayeh (Choreographer, Moulin Rouge! and Sing Street)

 Reshaping Your Story—moderated by Kristin Caskey (Executive Vice President of Content and Creative, Ambassador Theatre Group)

  • “Insight from women in the theater industry that have decided to pivot their professions due to personal decisions or circumstances beyond their control.”
  • Panelists include:
    • Tracy Geltman (Chief Operating Officer, Stacey Mindich Productions)
    • Leslie Papa (President, Vivacity Media Group)
    • Beth Williams (Producer, Grove Entertainment)
    • Schele Williams (Director, Aida North American Tour)

 Far From Finished—moderated by Diep Tran (Features Editor, Broadway.com)

  • “This conversation focuses on the challenges women face in the theater industry and some of the solutions they or their organizations have implemented to help fix them.”
  • Panelists include:
    • Renee Blinkwolt (Managing Director, Ars Nova)
    • Lisa McNulty (Producing Artistic Director, Women’s Project Theater)
    • Katori Hall (Book Writer, TINA)
    • LaChanze (Tony Award Winning Actress)

2020 Additions:

  • New this year, after the final panel there will be a career coaching exercise with esteemed executive coach Elaine Davidson.
  • Davidson, who spent 2 decades working for some of the world’s most prominent consulting and financial services firms, will be joined by Dolores Hirschmann, an internationally recognized coach and TEDx organizer, for an unplugged discussion about women in the workplace and their ascent to leadership.
  • Celia Keenan-Bolger and Mandy Gonzalez will serve as co-hosts for the day and ASL interpretation will be provided throughout the event.

Inaugural Advisory Committee:

  • In addition to announcing some of the panelists for this year’s Women’s Day on Broadway, Women of Broadway is proud to announce its inaugural advisory committee led by:
    • Anne Quart (Vice President of Production & Co- Producer Women’s Day on Broadway)
    • Myriah Bash (General Manager Disney Theatrical Production)
    • Liz Botros (Manager Domestic Touring & Planning Disney Theatrical Production)
    • Kristin Caskey (Executive Vice President of Content and Creative, Ambassador Theatre Group)
    • Katie Dalton (Executive Vice President, Audience Rewards)
    • Valerie Lau-Kee Lai (Producing Director, Broadway Cares)

 About Women’s Day on Broadway:

  • Following its launch in 2018, the event aims to engage attendees of all gender identities and expressions in a day of open and honest dialogue about gender equality in the theatre industry and beyond, immersing participants and audience members in a series of conversations, inspiring each attendee to drive change and make an impact.
  • Professionals working in entertainment and those interested in the topic are invited to attend the event free of charge.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend