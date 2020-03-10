Photos – New Cirque du Soleil and “Drawn to Life” Signs at Disney Springs Ahead of New Show’s Debut

We are just over a month away from the world premiere of the new Cirque du Soleil show Drawn to Life at Disney Springs. Some new signage has been installed at the Cirque du Soleil theater, including the cirque logo and some temporary signs for Drawn to Life.

With an international cast of more than 65 artists, the Cirque du Soleil theater located in Disney Springs Walt Disney World Resor

The new show follows the story of Julie, a courageous and determined girl who discovers an unexpected gift left by her late father: an unfinished animation piece. Guided by a surprising pencil, she embarks on an inspiring quest sprinkled with her Disney childhood memories. Through this journey, she learns to imagine new possibilities and animate the story of her future.

Drawn to Life is set to have its world premiere on April 17, 2020.

Drawn to Life is written and directed by Michel Laprise and Fabrice Becker, and is a collaboration between: Cirque du Soleil Walt Disney Animation Studios Walt Disney Imagineering

The show will open for previews March 20, 2020.

