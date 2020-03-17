Cirque du Soleil Temporarily Suspends “Drawn to Life” Previews at Disney Springs

Due to the spread of Covid-19, Cirque du Soleil has announced a temporary suspension of the planned preview shows of the new Drawn to Life show coming to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

Previews for Drawn to Life were scheduled to begin on March 20.

Guests who had already purchased tickets to an impacted performance will be contacted by their point of sale.

For more information on all Cirque du Soleil shows, visit their official website

Yesterday, Walt Disney World Resort announced the temporary closure of Disney Springs

More on Drawn to Life:

Drawn to Life is currently set to have its world premiere on April 17, 2020.

Drawn to Life is written and directed by Michel Laprise and Fabrice Becker, and is a collaboration between: Cirque du Soleil Walt Disney Animation Studios Walt Disney Imagineering

