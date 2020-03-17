Cirque du Soleil Temporarily Suspends “Drawn to Life” Previews at Disney Springs

Due to the spread of Covid-19, Cirque du Soleil has announced a temporary suspension of the planned preview shows of the new Drawn to Life show coming to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.
- Previews for Drawn to Life were scheduled to begin on March 20.
- The suspension of these previews follows the postponement of numerous Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group shows worldwide in recent days.
- Guests who had already purchased tickets to an impacted performance will be contacted by their point of sale.
- For more information on all Cirque du Soleil shows, visit their official website.
- Yesterday, Walt Disney World Resort announced the temporary closure of Disney Springs until the end of the month.
More on Drawn to Life:
- Drawn to Life is currently set to have its world premiere on April 17, 2020.
- Disney recently shared the first of several videos that will reveal more details about the upcoming performance.
- Drawn to Life is written and directed by Michel Laprise and Fabrice Becker, and is a collaboration between:
- Cirque du Soleil
- Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Walt Disney Imagineering
What they’re saying:
- Cirque du Soleil statement: “From the very beginning of the new coronavirus outbreak, the Group took rigorous measures to protect its work teams and the public. Our priority has always been, and remains, the health and safety of our artists, our partners, our employees and our audiences. We will continue to monitor and assess the situation to determine when the show previews will start.”