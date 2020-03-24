Ashley Eckstein Takes to Social Media to Respond to Fans Curious About Ahsoka Tano

by | Mar 24, 2020 4:21 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Ashley Eckstein took to social media today to share her gratitude to her fans and respond to the news that Rosario Dawson has been cast in the role of Ahsoka Tano in the second season of the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian.

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier today, Ashley Eckstein took to Instagram to respond to questions and comments regarding Ahsoka Tano, a character she originally provided to the voice for and continues to play in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and other animated Star Wars series, as well as a brief appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
  • News broke recently that actress Rosario Dawson has been cast in season 2 of the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian to play the role Eckstein is most widely known for, Ahsoka Tano.
  • Based on her response, since the news broke, Eckstein has been bombarded with questions regarding the future of her character, to which she says she has no knowledge regarding The Mandalorian as that is not a project she is involved with.
  • She continues to thank fans and the cast and crew for the opportunity to play the character, saying that the strength of and good nature of the character is something she carries with her and thinks about every day.
  • She also adds that she is grateful to the fans for helping save Star Wars: The Clone Wars, of which the latest season has a significant story arc involving her character.
  • Eckstein writes:

“When people need you, you help them. no matter what.’ When I recorded this line for Ahsoka Tano for the final season I decided that this was going to be my personal motto for 2020. I knew I wanted to dedicate and use the platform I am given as an actress to help people. I had no idea how true or important that motto would become for not only myself but for all of us in 2020. I also have a belief that you help people with no expectation of receiving anything in return. However, as I write this message, it’s really hard to put into words my appreciation for all of the help Star Wars fans have given me because I was truly not expecting the outpour of kindness I received. I wake up every day with a mission to spread hope and light and my heart is bursting with gratitude after being the recipient of so much love from our Star Wars community. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you.

Last week, a rumor was released about Ahsoka Tano being in season 2 of The Mandalorian. I’ve read all of your questions and comments about this story and thank you for your patience as I’ve taken the much-needed time to sort through these questions. The truth is, I am not involved in The Mandalorian. I can’t answer questions for something I have not been a part of. I am an actress and I have performed in all types of mediums; live action film/television, theater, voice-over, hosting and it has been my dream for 14 years to continue to play Ahsoka Tano in all forms. I will continue to be grateful for opportunities to help create stories for Ahsoka Tano and I am always happy to see her legacy continue. I am only one member of a tremendously talented team of people that it takes to bring Ahsoka Tano to life. The final decisions for Ahsoka are not mine to make and I cannot comment on something that I truly know nothing about.

However, what I CAN comment on are my feelings of awe and appreciation for all of your kind words and messages. I’ve read them all. I wish I could reply to each and every one of you to express my sincere appreciation because the response has been such a beautiful expression of help, love and light, for me and our community. I want to let you know that I see you and I only wish you knew how much I care. We all want to be heard, seen, appreciated, and visible. One of the worst feelings in the world is to feel invisible. Well, I see you, I know you see me and because of the power of Ahsoka Tano and Star Wars, I hope we will continue to see each other and how we can help one another, no matter what. We WILL get through this trying time by helping each other. Ahsoka now lives in all of us and I believe Ahsoka represents what’s GOOD in all of us. I really do ask myself every day, “What would Ahsoka do?” because I strive to be a real life Ahsoka Tano, and we can ALL be a real life Ahsoka Tano.

Another thing I CAN talk about right now is Star Wars: The Clone Wars. YOU helped #SaveTheCloneWars and it’s time to celebrate our beloved series. I am beyond excited and proud of what’s ahead and I promise it’s SOOOOO good. Dave Filoni and the entire cast and crew truly knocked this one, not just out of the park, but out of the Universe! These episodes deliver so much hope just when we need it the most! …. Thank you again and May The Force Be With You!

Love, Ashley”

 
 
Send this to a friend