Adventures by Disney Cancels Itinerary Through End of May Due to Coronavirus

Adventures by Disney has announced that they are cancelling all trips through the end of May.

What’s Happening:

Adventures by Disney has decided to cancel most trips planned through the end of May out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of their Guests and Guides.

Adventures by Disney is in close contact with local, state, national and international health agencies as they continue to monitor the status of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

At the time of this writing, they are still evaluating the following itineraries, which have not been cancelled: 3-night Barcelona Escape (departing 5/20 and 5/27) 7-night Mediterranean Adventures by Disney Cruise Package (departing 5/23 and 5/30)

