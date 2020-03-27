Disney Channel Stars Release Video Reminding Everyone We’re All in This Together

The spread of COVID-19 has confined most of us to our homes over the past few weeks and some of us might be going a little stir-crazy. Some of your favorite Disney Channel stars have released a video reminding everyone that we’re all in this together.

Disney Channel stars featured in the video include: Mallory James Mahoney from Bunk’d Ava Kolker from Sydney to the Max Isaac Ryan Brown from Raven’s Home Elie Samouhi from Upside Down Magic Milo Manheim from Zombies 2 Trevor Tordjman from Zombies 2 Meg Donnelly from Zombies 2

The stars share ideas for what to do during this stressful time including hanging out with pets, playing some music, exercising, or doing anything else you love.

