Tokyo Disney Resort Extends Temporary Park Closures to April 20th

In light of recent events, and out of an abundance of caution, Tokyo Disney Resort has extended the temporary closures of its parks and resort offerings and will continue with the closing of select programs as planned.
What’s happening:
- The temporary closures of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea have been extended.
- The resort is following the continued request from the New Coronavirus Response Headquarters to refrain from holding events, etc. as well as the current situation in Japan and abroad.
- The reopening of the parks is planned for April 20 or beyond, for which a new announcement will be sent out.
- These announcements are the latest developments impacting the Walt Disney Company’s business operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Previously announced closures:
- During this time, Tokyo Disney Resort is going forward with previously announced closures of special events and programs:
- Ending on March 19, 2020
- Very Very Minnie! (Tokyo Disneyland)
- Pixar Playtime (Tokyo DisneySea)
- Duffy and Friends’ Heartwarming Days (Tokyo DisneySea)
- Special event merchandise and menu items with souvenirs will be made available after the special event period has ended.
- Information on sales period, location and method will be posted on the Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website as soon as it becomes available.
- Closing on March 25, 2020
- Fantasmic! (Tokyo DisneySea)
- Closing on March 31, 2020
- Lilo’s Luau & Fun (Tokyo Disneyland)
- Jungle Rhythms (Tokyo Disneyland)
- Robo Astro (Tokyo Disneyland)
- Ariel’s Greeting Grotto (Tokyo DisneySea)
- Tokyo Disney Resort is releasing four videos of the closing shows on their YouTube channel. The videos will be available to watch through April 30th (source: Disney Food Blog) and include:
- It’s Very Minnie!
- Pixar Playtime
- Fantasmic!
- Lilo’s Luau & Fun
Programs scheduled to start during closure:
- Additionally, some events were scheduled to start during the temporary closure period. The resort will determine at a later date if the events will be offered. Details will be announced after the Park reopens:
- Disney Easter (Tokyo DisneySea)
- CookieAnn’s Greeting Drive (Tokyo DisneySea)
Postponed events:
- The opening of the new area in Tokyo Disneyland, originally scheduled for April 15, has been postponed to mid-May or beyond.
- Furthermore, the previews of the area that were part of marketing and other campaigns planned for April have been canceled.
- For more information, see here.(in Japanese only)
Operation updates:
- Disney Hotels: There will be a partial change in operation. Please check here for more details.
- Ikspiari: Will be closed. Please check here for more details. (in Japanese only)
- Maihama Amphitheater: Please check with the organizer whether the show will be put on.
- Disney Resort Line: To operate regularly. Please allow enough time to travel and avoid times of congestion as much as possible.
- Bon Voyage and Disney Fantasy (gift shops in Disney Resort hotels): Will be closed
Other important FAQs:
- Guests with questions regarding park tickets, vacation packages, and reservations can find more answers on the Tokyo Disney Resort official website.
Contact information:
- Park Tickets
- Tokyo Disney Resort Information Center: +81-45-330-5211
- Tokyo Disney Resort Online Reservations / Purchasing Support Desk: +81-45-330-0101
- Tokyo Disney Resort Vacation Packages
- Tokyo Disney Resort Online Reservations / Purchasing Support Desk: +81-45-330-0101
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.