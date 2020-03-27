Tokyo Disney Resort Extends Temporary Park Closures to April 20th

In light of recent events, and out of an abundance of caution, Tokyo Disney Resort has extended the temporary closures of its parks and resort offerings and will continue with the closing of select programs as planned.

What’s happening:

The temporary closures of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea

The resort is following the continued request from the New Coronavirus Response Headquarters to refrain from holding events, etc. as well as the current situation in Japan and abroad.

The reopening of the parks is planned for April 20 or beyond, for which a new announcement will be sent out.

These announcements are the latest developments impacting the Walt Disney Company

Previously announced closures:

During this time, Tokyo Disney Resort is going forward with previously announced closures of special events and programs:

Ending on March 19, 2020 Very Very Minnie! (Tokyo Disneyland) Pixar Playtime (Tokyo DisneySea) Duffy and Friends’ Heartwarming Days (Tokyo DisneySea)

Special event merchandise and menu items with souvenirs will be made available after the special event period has ended.

Information on sales period, location and method will be posted on the Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website as soon as it becomes available.

Closing on March 25, 2020 Fantasmic! (Tokyo DisneySea)

Closing on March 31, 2020 Lilo’s Luau & Fun (Tokyo Disneyland) Jungle Rhythms (Tokyo Disneyland) Robo Astro (Tokyo Disneyland) Ariel’s Greeting Grotto (Tokyo DisneySea)

Tokyo Disney Resort is releasing four videos of the closing shows Disney Food Blog It’s Very Minnie! Pixar Playtime Fantasmic! Lilo’s Luau & Fun



Programs scheduled to start during closure:

Additionally, some events were scheduled to start during the temporary closure period. The resort will determine at a later date if the events will be offered. Details will be announced after the Park reopens: Disney Easter (Tokyo DisneySea) CookieAnn’s Greeting Drive (Tokyo DisneySea)



Postponed events:

The opening of the new area in Tokyo Disneyland

Furthermore, the previews of the area that were part of marketing and other campaigns planned for April have been canceled.

For more information, see here

Operation updates:

Disney Hotels: There will be a partial change in operation. Please check here

There will be a partial change in operation. Please check Ikspiari: Will be closed. Please check here

Will be closed. Please check Maihama Amphitheater: Please check with the organizer whether the show will be put on.

Please check with the organizer whether the show will be put on. Disney Resort Line: To operate regularly. Please allow enough time to travel and avoid times of congestion as much as possible.

To operate regularly. Please allow enough time to travel and avoid times of congestion as much as possible. Bon Voyage and Disney Fantasy (gift shops in Disney Resort hotels): Will be closed

Other important FAQs:

Guests with questions regarding park tickets, vacation packages, and reservations can find more answers on the Tokyo Disney Resort official website

Contact information: