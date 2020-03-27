Tokyo Disney Resort Extends Temporary Park Closures to April 20th

by | Mar 27, 2020 11:01 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

In light of recent events, and out of an abundance of caution, Tokyo Disney Resort has extended the temporary closures of its parks and resort offerings and will continue with the closing of select programs as planned.

What’s happening:

  • The temporary closures of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea have been extended.
  • The resort is following the continued request from the New Coronavirus Response Headquarters to refrain from holding events, etc. as well as the current situation in Japan and abroad.
  • The reopening of the parks is planned for April 20 or beyond, for which a new announcement will be sent out.
  • These announcements are the latest developments impacting the Walt Disney Company’s business operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Previously announced closures:

  • During this time, Tokyo Disney Resort is going forward with previously announced closures of special events and programs:
  • Ending on March 19, 2020
    • Very Very Minnie! (Tokyo Disneyland)
    • Pixar Playtime (Tokyo DisneySea)
    • Duffy and Friends’ Heartwarming Days (Tokyo DisneySea)
  • Special event merchandise and menu items with souvenirs will be made available after the special event period has ended.
  • Information on sales period, location and method will be posted on the Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website as soon as it becomes available.

  • Closing on March 25, 2020
    • Fantasmic! (Tokyo DisneySea)
  • Closing on March 31, 2020
    • Lilo’s Luau & Fun (Tokyo Disneyland)
    • Jungle Rhythms (Tokyo Disneyland)
    • Robo Astro (Tokyo Disneyland)
    • Ariel’s Greeting Grotto (Tokyo DisneySea)
  • Tokyo Disney Resort is releasing four videos of the closing shows on their YouTube channel. The videos will be available to watch through April 30th (source: Disney Food Blog) and include:
    • It’s Very Minnie!
    • Pixar Playtime
    • Fantasmic!
    • Lilo’s Luau & Fun

Programs scheduled to start during closure:

  • Additionally, some events were scheduled to start during the temporary closure period. The resort will determine at a later date if the events will be offered. Details will be announced after the Park reopens:
    • Disney Easter (Tokyo DisneySea)
    • CookieAnn’s Greeting Drive (Tokyo DisneySea)

Postponed events:

  • The opening of the new area in Tokyo Disneyland, originally scheduled for April 15, has been postponed to mid-May or beyond.
  • Furthermore, the previews of the area that were part of marketing and other campaigns planned for April have been canceled.
  • For more information, see here.(in Japanese only)

Operation updates:

  • Disney Hotels: There will be a partial change in operation. Please check here for more details.
  • Ikspiari: Will be closed. Please check here for more details. (in Japanese only)
  • Maihama Amphitheater: Please check with the organizer whether the show will be put on.
  • Disney Resort Line: To operate regularly. Please allow enough time to travel and avoid times of congestion as much as possible.
  • Bon Voyage and Disney Fantasy (gift shops in Disney Resort hotels): Will be closed

Other important FAQs:

Contact information:

  • Park Tickets
    • Tokyo Disney Resort Information Center: +81-45-330-5211
    • Tokyo Disney Resort Online Reservations / Purchasing Support Desk: +81-45-330-0101
  • Tokyo Disney Resort Vacation Packages
    • Tokyo Disney Resort Online Reservations / Purchasing Support Desk: +81-45-330-0101
  • Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend