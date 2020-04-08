Family Recreates the Famous Introduction to “The Simpsons”

We’ve seen families recreate rides and attractions from Disney’s Parks, but some have come up with other creative endeavors while staying at home during this time.
Social Isolation, Day 23
Kids: We're booooored! What can we do?
Wife *cleaning basement*: What are we ever going to do with these Simpsons Halloween costumes we only wore once?
Me: pic.twitter.com/6oLiyvdcWu
— Joel A. Sutherland (@joelasutherland) April 8, 2020
What’s Happening:
- Joel Sutherland and his family found themselves more bored than normal on their 23rd day of social distancing when it dawned on them they had their Simpsons costumes from a previous halloween in their basement.
- With plenty of time on their hands, the whole family participated in recreating the opening sequence from the long-running television series The Simpsons.
- Though the series has seen shorter or special versions of the intro to the show, this one stays pretty on point to the original extended sequence, including scanning Maggie at a cash register and Lisa’s music class.
- Families and Friends around the country have been recreating some of their favorite things while social distancing, including the many attractions and shows of the Disney Parks. We have compiled some of our favorites here.
- The Simpsons is currently streaming all of its episodes on Disney+, with the earlier episodes being brought to their original 4:3 format in May.