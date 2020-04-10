Disney Cruise Line Cancels More Sailings Through May 16th

Disney Cruise Line has cancelled additional sailings set for departure through May 16. The decision comes following updated information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

What’s happening:

Yesterday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it would extend its suspension of cruise departures from the United States.

In line with this direction and with the wellbeing of our guests and team members as our top priority, Disney Cruise Line is reaching out to all guests booked on departures of the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Magic through Sunday, May 17, 2020, to advise that these sailings have been cancelled.

Affected sailings:

Disney Fantasy 7-Night Eastern Caribbean from Port Canaveral – May 2 7-Night Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral – May 9 7-Night Eastern Caribbean from Port Canaveral – May 16

Disney Dream 3-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral – May 1 4-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral – May 4 3-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral – May 8 4-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral – May 11 3-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral – May 15

Disney Magic 4-Night Bahamas from Miami – April 30 4-Night Bahamas from Miami – May 4 3-Night Bahamas from Miami – May 8 12-Night Transatlantic from Miami to Barcelona – May 11



