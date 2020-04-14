Searchlight’s “Wendy” Coming to Digital Release April 17; “The Call of the Wild,” “Downhill” Coming to Blu-ray in May

Twentieth Century Studios and Searchlight have announced the home release dates for three of their films The Call of the Wild, Downhill, and Wendy. While the first two are currently available on digital they will be getting physical releases this May. Wendy will be available on digital home release on April 17th.

“Adapted from the novel by Jack London, it vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Canadian Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team — and later its leader — Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.”

The Call of the Wild is directed by Chris Sanders.

Starring: Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Cara Gee, Michael Horse, Jean Louisa Kelly, Colin Woodell, Adam Fergus and Abraham Benrubi.

Add The Call of the Wild to your digital collection on Movies Anywhere now and buy it on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD May 12.

Rating: PG in U.S.

The Call of the Wild Blu-ray & Digital Special Features:

A Man and His Dog*

Origins

The On-Set Experience

State of the Art

The World of the Wild

*Available on Digital only

“Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other.”

Downhill is directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, written by Jesse Armstrong and Nat Faxon & Jim Rash.

Starring: Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Zach Woods, Zoe Chao, Giulio Berruti, Kristofer Hivju and Miranda Otto.

Go behind the scenes with two comedy icons through hilarious outtakes, an alternate opening and additional bonus content featuring Oscar-winning writers Jim Rash and Nat Faxon. Add Downhill to your digital collection on Movies Anywhere and buy it on Blu-ray and DVD May 19.

Rating: R in U.S.

Downhill Blu-ray and Digital Special Features:

Casting the Stanton Family and Friends*

Deleted Scenes: Alternate Opening Billie’s Ski Boots “I Deserve to Be Comfortable”

Outtakes: Dinner with Charlotte

Origins of the Film

Locations

*Available on Digital only

“The beloved classic story of Peter Pan is wildly reimagined in this fascinating, ragtag epic directed by Benh Zeitlin. Set on a mysterious island where aging and time have come unglued, this humanistic, naturalistic and mythological film follows an amazing story of children from vastly different worlds. When an adventurous young girl named Wendy (Devin France) follows her spirited nature, she lands on a seemingly magical island. Together with her happy, reckless, pleasure-seeking new friend Peter (Yashua Mack), she explores the island in all its wonder, and gets to know this spectacular land’s other inhabitants. Soon, though, it’s clear that Wendy is in a fight to save her family, her freedom, and the joyous spirit of youth from the deadly peril of growing up, with the most powerful ability she has – love. Filled with breathtaking beauty, danger and adventure, this thought-provoking film is one you’ll never forget.”

Wendy arrives on digital April 17th

Rating: PG-13 in U.S.

Wendy Digital Special Features: