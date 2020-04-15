Disney CEO Bob Chapek Officially Elected to the Board of Directors

When Bob Chapek was named the new CEO of The Walt Disney Company in February, it was also revealed that he would be appointed the Board of Directors at a later date. Now that day has come, with Chapek officially joining the Board yesterday.

What’s happening:

As expected, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has been elected to the Board of Directors.

This move was effective as of April 14th and comes after Chapek was appointed CEO of February 25th of this year.

Per an SEC filing, Chapek is not expected to be named to any Board committees at this time.

Asked about this shift, Iger told the Times, “A crisis of this magnitude, and its impact on Disney, would necessarily result in my actively helping Bob [Chapek] and the company contend with it, particularly since I ran the company for 15 years!”

