Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2020

by | Apr 17, 2020 11:25 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Hulu just announced all of their new additions for May, including new Hulu Originals, movies exclusive to Hulu through partnerships with NEON and IFC, and all the movies and shows that will join (and disappear) from the streaming service in the month of May. Not a Hulu subscriber? You can save money when you bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+.

Hulu Originals

Solar Opposites – Streaming May 8

Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (ex-writer's assistant on Rick & Morty), Solar Opposites centers around a family of aliens from another world who must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether Earth is awful or awesome.

Into the Dark: Delivered –  Streaming May 8

In Delivered, a pregnant woman’s life is upended when she realizes someone close to her has darker plans for her and the baby.  Delivered is Directed by The Wind’s Emma Tammi and stars Tina Majorino (Veronica Mars, Napoleon Dynamite).

The Great – Streaming May 15

The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history.

Ramy – Streaming May 29

Ramy follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Ramy Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. In the second season, Ramy delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith.

Hulu Exclusives

The Lodge (2020) (NEON) – Streaming May 5

When the father is forced to abruptly depart for work, he leaves his children, Aidan and Mia, in the care of his new girlfriend, Grace. Isolated and alone, a blizzard traps them inside the lodge as terrifying events summon specters from Grace’s dark past.

Spaceship Earth (2020) (NEON) – Streaming May 8

A mission that became a dystopian simulation of ecological crisis, Spaceship Earth is a look at the group of people who built the Biosphere 2, a giant replica of the earth's ecosystem, in 1991.

Painter and the Thief (2020) (NEON) – Streaming May 22

An artist befriends the thief who stole her paintings. She becomes his closest ally when he is severely hurt in a car crash and needs full time care, even if her paintings are not found. But then the tables turn.

Premature (2020) (IFC) – Streaming May 22

Seventeen year old Ayanna meets handsome and mysterious Isaiah in her path towards self-discovery. Her entire world is turned upside down as she travails on the rigorous terrain of young love on the summer before she leaves for college.

New On Hulu for May

May 1st

Movies

  • A Life Less Ordinary (1997)
  • Aeon Flux (2005)
  • Assassination Tango (2003)
  • Batman Begins (2005)
  • Billy the Kid (2013)
  • Brick Mansions (2014)
  • Crooked Hearts (1991)
  • Demolition Man (1993)
  • Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
  • Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)
  • Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)
  • Gloria (2014)
  • GoodFellas (1990)
  • Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)
  • House of D (2005)
  • Megamind (2010)
  • Men With Brooms (2002)
  • Molly (1999)
  • Monster House (2006)
  • Mutant Species (1995)
  • Pathology (2008)
  • Planet 51 (2009)
  • Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
  • Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)
  • Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)
  • Some Kind of Hero (1982)
  • Soul Food (1997)
  • Sprung (1997)
  • Strategic Air Command (1955)
  • Tamara (2006)
  • Tank Girl (1995)
  • The Conjuring (2013)
  • The Dark Knight (2008)
  • The Graduate (1967)
  • The Green Mile (1999)
  • The Patriot (2000)
  • The Whistle Blower (1987)
  • Treasure Hounds (2017)
  • Universal Soldier (1992)
  • Walking Tall (1973)

TV Shows

  • Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan)

May 5th

Movies

  • The Lodge (2020) (NEON)

TV Shows

  • Vikings: Season 6A (MGM)

May 8th

Movies

  • Spaceship Earth (2020) (NEON)

TV Shows

  • Solar Opposites: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
  • Into the Dark: Delivered: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 12th

TV Shows

  • The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall: Special (ABC)

May 15th

Movies

  • It's a Disaster (2012)

TV Shows

  • The Great: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
  • Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)
  • Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)
  • Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 – 39 ( Food Network)
  • Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 15 (Discovery Channel)
  • Gold Rush: Complete Season 8 (Discovery Channel)
  • Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (ID)
  • Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13 (HGTV)
  • Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Discovery Channel)
  • The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)
  • The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14 (TLC)
  • Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)
  • Open Door: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
  • On the Market: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
  • Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
  • Molly Tries: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
  • Andy Explores: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
  • Handcrafted : Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
  • From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
  • It's Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
  • Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
  • Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
  • Drag Me: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
  • 73 Questions: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
  • Community en Español: Complete Series (NBC)

May 19th

Movies

  • Like Crazy (2011)
  • Trial by Fire (2019)

TV Shows

  • Story Of The Soaps: Special (ABC)

May 20th

TV Shows

  • Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere (Fox)

May 22nd

Movies

  • Rocketman (2019)
  • Premature (2020) (NEON)
  • Top End Wedding (2019)
  • Painter and the Thief (2020) (NEON)

TV Shows

  • Holey Moley: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
  • To Tell The Truth: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

May 25th

Movies

  • The Tracker (2019)

May 26th

Movies

  • I Still Believe (2020)

May 28th

TV Shows

  • Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

May 29th

Movies

  • Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)

TV Shows

  • Ramy: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Last Chance to Watch

Here's what's leaving Hulu on May 31st

  • 50/50 (2011)
  • Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)
  • Deck the Halls (2011)
  • Eyes of an Angel (1994)
  • Free Willy (1993)
  • Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)
  • Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)
  • Furry Vengeance (2010)
  • Gator (1976)
  • Good Morning, Killer (2011)
  • Good Will Hunting (1997)
  • Hide (2011)
  • Hornet's Nest (2012)
  • Innocent (2011)
  • Kinsey (2004)
  • Leap Year (2010)
  • Major League II (1994)
  • Man on a Ledge (2012)
  • Megamind (2010)
  • Misery (1990)
  • Natural Born Killers (1994)
  • Night of the Living Dead (2006)
  • Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)
  • Notes On a Scandal (2005)
  • Richard the Lionheart (2013)
  • Ricochet (2011)
  • Righteous Kill (2009)
  • Silent Tongue (1993)
  • Silent Witness (2011)
  • Spider-Man (2002)
  • Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)
  • Swingers (1996)
  • Tenderness (2009)
  • The Book Of Eli (2010)
  • The Cooler (2003)
  • The Descent (2005)
  • The Descent: Part 2 (2010)
  • Up in the Air (2009)
  • Waiting to Exhale (1995)
  • Zombieland (2009)
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.

 
 
