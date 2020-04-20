In Celebration of Earth Week, D23 Will Present “Disney Wild Kingdoms” on April 24th

On the heels of other numerous D23 offerings including celebrations of A Goofy Movie, and new releases from DCapella, add another to the lineup from the Official Disney Fan Club, D23 Presents: Disney Wild Kingdoms.
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of Earth Week, D23 is bringing together creative leads from Walt Disney Imagineering and Disneynature for an exciting conversation on how the natural world and Disney’s rich legacy of conservation continue to inspire and influence a new generation!
- Host Kevin Kern of the Walt Disney Archives invites you to take a walk on the wild side, as he chats with:
- Joe Rohde – Portfolio Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering
- Vanessa Berlowitz – Co-director and Producer, Disneynature’s Elephant
- Roy Conli – Producer, Tangled, Big Hero 6, Disneynature’s Elephant, Dolphin Reef, and Penguins
- Mark Linfield – Director and Producer, Disneynature’s Elephant
- Their inspiring chat will highlight the impact of Walt Disney’s documentary films and groundbreaking animated depictions of nature, along with their influence on more recent works such as the newest Disneynature films on Disney+ and the exotic outposts of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Disneynature’s Elephant and Dolphin Reef premiered earlier this month on April 3rd on Disney+.
- Elephant follows African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo as their herd make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert. Led by their great matriarch, Gaia, the family faces brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor’s footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise. The film is narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.
- Dolphin Reef, narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman, follows Echo, a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin who can’t quite decide if it’s time to grow up and take on new responsibilities. Dolphin society is tricky, and the coral reef that Echo and his family call home depends on all of its inhabitants to keep it healthy. But Echo has a tough time resisting the many adventures the ocean has to offer.
- D23 Presents: Disney Wild Kingdoms will take place on Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and can be viewed at D23.com or D23’s Facebook or YouTube pages.