Marvel Studios Reschedules Release of “Doctor Strange” Sequel and “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Marvel Studios has announced release date changes for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder following Sony’s Spider-Man release date change according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Sony just rescheduled the third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland to November 5th, 2021.
- That release date was previously held by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
- In response, Marvel Studios has pushed the second Doctor Strange film to March 25th, 2022.
- Unrelated but part of the announcement, the release date of Thor: Love and Thunder has been moved up a week from February 18th, 2022, to February 11th, 2022.