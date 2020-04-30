Disney Posts Auditions for Disney Cruise Line, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland

Disney has new online performer auditions for Disney Cruise Line, Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Auditions has posted the following new online auditions:
- Disney Cruise Line – Singers
- Disney Cruise Line – Dancers and Stunts
- Hong Kong Disneyland – Character Look-a-Likes
- Shanghai Disneyland – Character Look-a-Likes
- The deadline for submissions are between May 1st and May 16th depending on the posting.
- While Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland have resumed limited character operations, the parks remain closed without an opening date.
- All Disney Cruise Line sailings are currently canceled through July 1st.
- It’s unclear when Disney is looking to fill these positions, but the audition postings are a good indicator that announcements may be coming soon.
- Click here to see these Disney Auditions.