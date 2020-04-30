Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Will Live-Stream its Star Wars Exhibits On May the 4th

by | Apr 30, 2020 2:41 PM Pacific Time

For nearly ninety years, Robert Ripley’s Odditorium exhibits (and their eventual permanent homes in Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museums) have wowed visitors with their collections of the bizarre and unique. And now Ripley’s is set to celebrate Star Wars Day 2020 with a live-stream event highlighting the company’s most prized Star Wars possessions.

On this coming Monday, May the 4th (as in “May the Fourth Be With You”) Ripley’s Star Wars experts Colton and Adam will go live on Twitch to present a variety of notable screen-used props, jaw-dropping fan art, and other uncommon oddities from A Galaxy, Far, Far Away. Plus, there will be a May the Fourth trivia challenge for any fans willing to put their Star Wars knowledge to the test.

What’s happening:

  • Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! will host a live-stream event highlighting its most prized Star Wars exhibits on Monday, May the 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern.
  • Included in the presentation will be Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber from The Empire Strikes Back, Han Solo’s blaster from Return of the Jedi, a scale model of the Millennium Falcon constructed out of nearly one million matchsticks, a portrait of Princess Leia made from over six thousand keyboard keys (keep your eyes peeled for hidden phrases), a C-3PO head prop from the films, and more.
  • The live-stream’s hosts will also conduct a round of Star Wars trivia in which viewers can participate.

What they’re saying:

  • Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!: “May the Fourth be with you as Ripley's resident Star Wars experts, Colton and Adam, go live on Twitch, Monday at 11 a.m.”
To tune in to the live broadcast on Monday morning, visit the official Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Twitch channel. And May the Fourth Be With You!

 
 
Send this to a friend