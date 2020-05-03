Celebrate May the 4th with Unique Deals and Content for Star Wars Mobile Games and Video Games

Star Wars Day is tomorrow, May the 4th (as in “May the Fourth Be With You”) and that means plenty of fun content and deals from A Galaxy Far, Far Away! With that in mind, the official Star Wars website has released a list of discounts and exclusive offers for the many various Star Wars mobile games and video games out there.

Mobile Games

Console / PC

In the classic 2004 Star Wars: Battlefront , you can play in the classic multiplayer mode on Steam and GOG. You can also get the game on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin for 50% off. (May 1 through May 7)

, you can play in the classic multiplayer mode on Steam and GOG. You can also get the game on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin for 50% off. (May 1 through May 7) For 2017’s Star Wars Battlefront II , you can get the Standard Edition for 60% off, the Celebration Edition for 50% off, and the Celebration Edition Upgrade for 50% off. (May 4 through May 10)

, you can get the Standard Edition for 60% off, the Celebration Edition for 50% off, and the Celebration Edition Upgrade for 50% off. (May 4 through May 10) Get 33% off Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order . (May 4 through May 10)

. (May 4 through May 10) Get 15% off on the new Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 releases of Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy . (April 30 through May 6)

. (April 30 through May 6) Get 25% off on the new Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 releases of Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast . (April 30 through May 6)

. (April 30 through May 6) Star Wars Pinball – Get discounted tables up to 70% off on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Steam, and Xbox. (April 30 through May 6)

Many more classic Star Wars games are available at big discounts in celebration of Star Wars Day. The full list is available at StarWars.com.