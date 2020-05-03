Celebrate May the 4th with Unique Deals and Content for Star Wars Mobile Games and Video Games

by | May 3, 2020 11:58 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Star Wars Day is tomorrow, May the 4th (as in “May the Fourth Be With You”) and that means plenty of fun content and deals from A Galaxy Far, Far Away! With that in mind, the official Star Wars website has released a list of discounts and exclusive offers for the many various Star Wars mobile games and video games out there.

Mobile Games

  • Disney Emoji Blitz (App Store) (Google Play) has added all-new Han Solo and R2-D2 emojis. Plus, you can play the Darth Vader Villain Event to win the Darth Vader emoji as well as a chance at Luke, Leia, Chewbacca, R2-D2, or Han Solo. (April 30 through May 4) Play the Star Wars Token Quest and earn rewards, including Star Wars emojis. (May 1 through May 31) Play the Star Wars Challenge to earn in-game prizes. (May 21 through May 25)
  • Disney Magic Kingdoms (App Store) (Google Play) has a free Star Wars Legendary Chest on Star Wars Day featuring Star Wars characters, floats, decorations, and more. Play a limited-time Star Wars Tapper event to collect items for a chance to unlock the new Stormtrooper Helmet Stand. (April 30 through May 8)
  • Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes (App Store) (Google Play) is offering 25% more bonus crystals on select offers and look for in-game giveaways. (May 4 through May 10)
  • Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic (App Store) (Google Play) – Get the classic game for $4.99 (50% off) on mobile. (April 30 through May 6)
  • Disney Tsum Tsum (App Store) (Google Play) – Get new Star Wars Tsum Tsums for a limited time. (May 4 through May 7)
  • Minecraft (App Store) (Google Play) – Get 33% off all Star Wars skin packs. (April 30 through May 6)
  • Star Wars Pinball (App Store) (Google Play) – Get the app free and most tables at 50% off. (April 30 through May 6)
  • The Sims Freeplay (App Store) (Google Play) – Get a free Star Wars costume pack from the in-game store. (May 4 through May 29)
  • The Sims Mobile (App Store) (Google Play) – Get a free Star Wars costume pack by completing an in-game quest. (May 4 through May 11)

Console / PC

  • In the classic 2004 Star Wars: Battlefront, you can play in the classic multiplayer mode on Steam and GOG. You can also get the game on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin for 50% off. (May 1 through May 7)
  • For 2017’s Star Wars Battlefront II, you can get the Standard Edition for 60% off, the Celebration Edition for 50% off, and the Celebration Edition Upgrade for 50% off. (May 4 through May 10)
  • Get 33% off Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. (May 4 through May 10)
  • Get 15% off on the new Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 releases of Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. (April 30 through May 6)
  • Get 25% off on the new Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 releases of Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. (April 30 through May 6)
  • Star Wars Pinball – Get discounted tables up to 70% off on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Steam, and Xbox. (April 30 through May 6)

Many more classic Star Wars games are available at big discounts in celebration of Star Wars Day. The full list is available at StarWars.com.

 
 
Send this to a friend