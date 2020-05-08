“You're the red, white and blue; the funny things you do; America, America this is you….” and this is America’s Funniest Home Videos coming to fans not from a studio, but from home! Alfonso Ribeiro will host a special television event [email protected] on Sunday, May 17 on ABC.

What’s happening:

America’s favorite family show brings you [email protected] , a very special television event from an extremely safe distance, Sunday, May 17 (7:00–8:00 pm EDT), on ABC.

, a very special television event from an extremely safe distance, Sunday, May 17 (7:00–8:00 pm EDT), on ABC. [email protected] celebrates the indomitable spirit of humor with hilarious, clever and entertaining videos made by families and social influencers adapting to our current situation.

celebrates the indomitable spirit of humor with hilarious, clever and entertaining videos made by families and social influencers adapting to our current situation. AFV ’s Alfonso Ribeiro hosts from his own home as he shares these topical videos, proving that the resilience of comedy brings us together even as we stay safely apart.

’s Alfonso Ribeiro hosts from his own home as he shares these topical videos, proving that the resilience of comedy brings us together even as we stay safely apart. America’s Funniest Home Videos will resume the remainder of season 30 the following week at 7:00 pm.

What they’re saying:

Vin Di Bona, executive producer, America’s Funniest Home Videos: “[email protected] shines a light on the fun and amazing ways people have found to pass the time while being quarantined. We found remarkable videos that we wanted to share because, at home or not, everyone could use a few extra laughs.”

Creative team:

The series is hosted by: Alfonso Ribeiro

Produced by: Vin Di Bona Productions

Executive produced by: Vin Di Bona Michele Nasraway Rob Katz

Co-executive produced by: Alfonso Ribeiro Tomika Palmer-Ciaccio



ICYMI: