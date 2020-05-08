Knott’s Berry Farm Vice President and General Manager Gives Update on Park Events and Operation

The situation regarding COVID-19 and when the theme parks around the country and even the world is a tricky one with very few clear answers. Today, Knott’s Berry Farm Vice President & General Manager Jon Storbeck took to his park’s official page and gave us an update about the California treasure that is Knott’s Berry Farm.
What’s Happening:
- Jon Storbeck, Vice President & General Manager of Knott's Berry Farm posted a message to Knott’s official website detailing the latest news regarding the park and COVID-19.
- The team at Knott’s Berry Farm continues to work with health and safety experts as they plan for increased safety measures and operational changes throughout the park. They are in constant communication with the California state and federal governments and are looking forward to welcoming guests back just as soon as it is safe to do so. Although the reopening date is still uncertain, there are a few things that he shared:
- Currently, guests can enjoy select offerings from the California Marketplace including items from Knott’s Chicken-to-Go Restaurant, Farm Bakery and the Knott’s Berry Market
- Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair, an all-new 4D interactive dark ride that celebrates a beloved classic attraction with a reimagined gaming twist, is on track to open when the park reopens
- Knott’s Berry Farm, Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel, select locations in the California Marketplace and Knott’s Soak City remain temporarily closed until further notice
- Our Knott’s 100th Anniversary: A Knott’s Family Reunion event will be postponed to 2021. Our team determined that a celebration of this magnitude must be done right. In order to observe and respect social distancing and other potential guidelines, we have made the decision to postpone this much anticipated event so that we can give this milestone the honor and celebration it truly deserves
- Given the nature of the experience and new potential safety guidelines, Ghost Town Alive! will not take place in 2020, but will be back in 2021 with an all-new summer adventure hosted by your favorite townsfolk of Calico
- Knott’s previously announced that they have extended the validity of all 2020 Season Passes and Season Pass Add-On Products through the 2021 season, plus we have paused Easy Pay billing while the park is closed. Likewise, they continue to work with guests who may have prepaid single-day tickets valid for days during our temporary park closure.
What They’re Saying:
- Jon Storbeck, Vice President & General Manager: “The safety of our guests and associates has always been and will always be our top priority. We want to assure you that when we do open, Knott’s Berry Farm will continue to be a safe and fun environment for all. Our team is 100% committed to this promise. And we are working alongside industry experts and government officials toward this shared goal. We will keep you updated as we move forward; in the meantime, we thank you for your loyalty and continued support.”