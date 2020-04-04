Knott’s Berry Farm Extends Passholder Expiration Dates and Pauses Monthly Payments

Jon Storbeck, Vice President & General Manager of Knott's Berry Farm, just shared an important message for Passholders regarding how the park’s closure affects the expiration date and monthly billing of their pass.

What’s Happening:

Knott’s Berry Farm Vice President & General Manager Jon Storbeck has shared information about how the park’s closure affects passholders.

2020 Season Passes and Add-On’s are now valid for the remainder of the year.

2020 Regular, Gold, and Platinum Season Passes will remain valid through the 2021 Season, not expiring until December 31st, 2021.

Monthly billing installments for Passholders using the Easy Pay Program have been suspended effective April 4th, 2020, and will be paused until the park is able to reopen.

Passholders must be current on their monthly payments in order for the pass extensions to automatically apply.

Knott’s Berry Farm is currently closed until at least mid-May

“Our Season Passholders represent some of our most loyal guests,” Jon Storbeck added at the end of the update. “We want to ensure that you receive a full season of fun as promised when you purchased your 2020 Season Pass. This is a very unusual time for all of us, and we again thank you for your understanding and loyalty to Knott’s Berry Farm.”

