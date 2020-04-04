Knott’s Berry Farm Extends Passholder Expiration Dates and Pauses Monthly Payments

Jon Storbeck, Vice President & General Manager of Knott's Berry Farm, just shared an important message for Passholders regarding how the park’s closure affects the expiration date and monthly billing of their pass.
What’s Happening:
- Knott’s Berry Farm Vice President & General Manager Jon Storbeck has shared information about how the park’s closure affects passholders.
- 2020 Season Passes and Add-On’s are now valid for the remainder of the year.
- 2020 Regular, Gold, and Platinum Season Passes will remain valid through the 2021 Season, not expiring until December 31st, 2021.
- Monthly billing installments for Passholders using the Easy Pay Program have been suspended effective April 4th, 2020, and will be paused until the park is able to reopen.
- Passholders must be current on their monthly payments in order for the pass extensions to automatically apply.
- Knott’s Berry Farm is currently closed until at least mid-May.
- “Our Season Passholders represent some of our most loyal guests,” Jon Storbeck added at the end of the update. “We want to ensure that you receive a full season of fun as promised when you purchased your 2020 Season Pass. This is a very unusual time for all of us, and we again thank you for your understanding and loyalty to Knott’s Berry Farm.”
- Click here to read the full message.
More Knott’s Berry Farm News:
- Knott’s Berry Farm Issues Operational Update, Park Hopes To Re-Open Mid-May
- Knott’s Berry Farm Announces 100th Anniversary “A Knott’s Family Reunion” Summer-Long Event for 2020
- Knott’s Berry Farm Boysenberry Festival 2020 Preview: Standouts and Surprises Among This Year’s Dishes
- Photos/Video: Knott’s Peanuts Celebration Returns for 2020 with More Snoopy Fun at Knott’s Berry Farm
- Video/Photos: Knott’s Merry Farm Returns with a New Show and Heaps of Holiday Cheer at Knott’s Berry Farm
- “Knott’s Bear-Y Tales: Return to the Fair 4-D” Comes to Knott’s Berry Farm in 2020 to Celebrate Park’s 100th Year