Disney CEO Bob Chapek Discusses Shanghai Disney Reopening, Cinema Outlook, and More in CNBC Interview

by | May 11, 2020 9:23 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

This morning, Disney CEO Bob Chapek appeared on CNBC to address the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland and other COVID-19 related topics.

What’s happening:

  • During an interview with CNBC’s Julia Boorstin, Chapek discussed a number of topics about the Walt Disney Company.
  • Here a quick look at some key comments:

Regarding Shanghai Disney reopening:

  • First, he noted that Shanghai Disneyland is pretty much booked-up for the entire week, though a few tickets remain.
  • The plan is to increase Shanghai attendance 5,000 guests per week up to Shanghai government's cap of 24,000 at which time they will work with the Shanghai government on easing restrictions further.
  • Disney’s ability to raise attendance will be driven by guest behavior, which Chapek says has been very understanding.

As for other parks:

  • Chapek wouldn’t comment on the date to reopen other destinations. Any further openings will be dependent on guidance from government officials, health professionals, and local hospitals.
  • Disney expects to require masks for guests and cast, which Chapek says will be a cultural adjustment for guests in the United States, especially during the warm summer months.

Disney in theatres and on Disney+:

  • On movies, Chapek says movie theaters are typically running at 25% during the week, so the impact of social distancing measures may not be as impactful as expected.
  • Chapek says that everyone needs to balance people’s anxieties with pent-up demand.
  • Bob Chapek reiterates that they believe in the theatrical experience for big tentpole films
  • Moving films to Disney+ will be on a film-by-film basis, which Bob called a very viable platform for film releases.
  • Pre-production and post-production can still occur so there will be no delay in the second season of The Mandalorian.

ESPN, ABC, and more:

  • ESPN primetime ratings were up in ratings during the month of April thanks to the NFL Draft and The Last Dance, which Chapek points to as a way of showing how Disney is nimble.
  • ESPN is currently in talks with the sports leagues regarding a variety of scenarios which could result in the return of live sports.
  • Disney will feel the hit of lower advertising rates at both ABC and ESPN.

Chapek on his role as CEO:

  • Bob Chapek said he knew there would be disruption during his tenure at Disney, but didn’t know it would happen so fast.
  • He also mentioned that he talks to Bob Iger and the senior Disney team several times a day.

What they’re saying:

  • Chapek on the resilience of The Walt Disney Company: “Disney will be back, and will be back stronger than ever.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

[easy-social-share]

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed