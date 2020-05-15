ABC to Present “After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special”

ABC will present a primetime special following the conclusion of ESPN’s The Last Dance that takes a look at the biggest moments from the 10-part series. After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special will air on Tuesday, May 19 on ABC.

What’s happening:

Following the conclusion of ESPN’s documentary series, The Last Dance , ESPN host and NBA commentator Stephen A. Smith will host a prime-time special After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special .

, ESPN host and NBA commentator Stephen A. Smith will host a prime-time special . Fans can tune in for the hour-long program on Tuesday, May 19 (8:00-9:00 p.m EDT), on ABC

Smith will be joined by basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, along with surprise appearances by other NBA legends, to discuss their biggest takeaways from the epic series, The Last Dance .

. After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special is produced by ESPN and executive produced by Stephen A. Smith.

About The Last Dance:

The 10-part sports documentary chronicled the life and career of legendary basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and the celebrated Chicago Bulls’ teams of the 1990s.

The series is produced by Mandalay Sports Media, in association with NBA Entertainment and Jump 23.

The conclusion of the hit documentary airs Sunday, May 17, on ESPN.

More of The Last Dance:

Earlier this year, ESPN announced they were airing two versions of the documentary

The exciting documentary debuted the first two parts on May 19 with our own Mike Mack reviewing the riveting television special

Fans can stream the 10-part series on ESPN+

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

[easy-social-share]