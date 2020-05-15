Walt Disney World and Labor Unions Reach Agreement on New Benefits and Safety Protocols Before Reopening

Walt Disney World and one of their labor unions have reached an agreement on safety protocols to ensure the safety of their cast members who will be required to be on scene as the various elements of the Walt Disney World Resort begin to reopen, according to WFTV.

The Service Trades Council Union (STCU) that represents different Cast Members of the Walt Disney World

The announcement comes days ahead of the phased reopening of Disney Springs on May 20th, the first destination of the Walt Disney World Resort to reopen.

The agreement includes these new benefits for Cast Members: Paid time off for any workers who test positive for COVID-19 – to safely quarantine Cast Members can call-in without attendance discipline if suffering symptoms from COVID-19 Training on how to conduct self-assessments of COVID-19 symptoms, thermometers provided if necessary

The agreement ensures the following safeguards will be in place upon reopening: Masks will be mandatory for all guests and cast members, with cast members being provided three masks. Guests temperatures will be checked while on property Plastic barriers at cash registers and touchless transactions Increased cleaning of high-traffic areas More hand-washing stations

When Disney Springs enters its phased reopening on May 20th, reopen on May 27th.

