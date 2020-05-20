Photo Update: Lululemon Coming To Disney Springs

Disney Springs began its phased reopening only hours ago, and we were on scene to show you what was happening. While we were there, we took some pictures of one of the new retail offerings coming to Walt Disney World’s Shopping and Dining destination, Lululemon, set to open this summer.

What’s Happening:

In Disney Springs

For those familiar with Disney Springs, this site is the former home of the Trophy Room shoe store, heading towards the landing and Morimoto Asia.

Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 1998, lululemon is a yoga-inspired, technical athletic apparel company for women and men. The store’s vision is to create more than a place where people could get gear to sweat in, but to create a community hub where people could learn and discuss the physical aspects of healthy living, mindfulness and living a life of possibility.

Their first designs were made for women to wear during yoga. Through plenty of feedback from guests, ambassadors and elite athletes, they now design for yoga, running, cycling, training and most other sweaty pursuits for women and men.

Disney Springs began a phased reopening earlier today on the 27th

1 of 5