Walt Disney World, Other Orlando Parks Reportedly Set to Announce Planned Reopening Dates Tomorrow

We’ve all be waiting or a long time, wondering when our favorite theme parks would once again welcome guests. Well, it looks like tomorrow we will know when Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando plan to reopen, according to WFTV.
- Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando will reportedly deliver reopening presentations to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force on Thursday, May 21.
- Those presentations will have to include planned reopening dates.
- The plans will have to be signed off on by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings before they can be submitted to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
- According to the Orange County website, the Economic Recovery Task Force meeting focused on bringing back tourism will take place tomorrow from 10:15 AM to 11:15 AM.
- The theme parks of all three resorts have been closes since late March.
- Universal’s CityWalk began a limited reopening last week while Disney Springs began its limited reopening today.