Josh D’Amaro Waves Goodbye to Walt Disney World as He Takes on New Role

Josh D’Amaro has spent his last few days as Walt Disney World President participating in the reopening of Disney Springs. He recently shared a farewell post with Disney fans on his Instagram thanking them of their support during his time at the Resort.

What’s happening:

Congratulations to the Disney Springs Cast and the whole Walt Disney World team on the spectacular reopening of Disney Springs this week. It was a special moment and one I will never forget as I move onto my new role.

To all of the Cast Members who have warmly welcomed me into the Walt Disney World family….Thank You.

To all of our guests that have stopped to say “hello” to me….Thank You.

While my time here at WDW was relatively short, it was incredibly special.

Our Resort will now be in the caring hands of @jeffvahle …an incredible leader and an amazing person.

I will miss you all greatly. Please take care.