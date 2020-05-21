Josh D’Amaro Waves Goodbye to Walt Disney World as He Takes on New Role

by | May 21, 2020 11:11 PM Pacific Time

Josh D’Amaro has spent his last few days as Walt Disney World President participating in the reopening of Disney Springs. He recently shared a farewell post with Disney fans on his Instagram thanking them of their support during his time at the Resort.

Photo from Josh D'Amaro's Instagram

Photo from Josh D'Amaro's Instagram

What’s happening:

  • As Walt Disney World President, Josh D’Amaro prepares to take on a new position with the Walt Disney Company, he’s taken to Instagram to post a fond farewell to the Resort Cast Members and guests.
  • Over the course of the last few days, D’Amaro has been spotted at the reopening of Disney Springs spreading goodwill to all visitors.
  • Now, he’s saying goodbye from the entertainment district with a message of gratitude.
  • His post featured a photo of D’Amaro with Jeff Vahle, Cast Members and Ambassadors, Stephen and Marilyn and was captioned:

Congratulations to the Disney Springs Cast and the whole Walt Disney World team on the spectacular reopening of Disney Springs this week. It was a special moment and one I will never forget as I move onto my new role.

To all of the Cast Members who have warmly welcomed me into the Walt Disney World family….Thank You.

To all of our guests that have stopped to say “hello” to me….Thank You.

While my time here at WDW was relatively short, it was incredibly special.

Our Resort will now be in the caring hands of @jeffvahle …an incredible leader and an amazing person.

I will miss you all greatly. Please take care.

  • D’Amaro has been named Chairman of Disney Parks, Experience and Products, a position previously held by Disney CEO, Bob Chapek.
  • Prior to coming to Walt Disney World, D’Amaro served as the President of Disneyland Resort.

ICYMI:

  • Earlier this week, along with D’Amaro’s promotion, Disney announced several new changes to their leadership team:
    • Disneyland President, Rebecca Campbell will now serve as Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International
    • Jeff Vahle and Ken Potrock will be the new Presidents of Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts respectively.
  • Campbell will be starting her new role soon and also said goodbye to fans on Instagram sharing a post from Walt’s apartment.
 
 
Comments

Send this to a friend