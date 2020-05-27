Disney World President Jeff Vahle Shares Photos Celebrating Reopening of World of Disney

View this post on Instagram

I really enjoyed meeting with some guests along with many of our incredible Cast Members this afternoon as we reopened World of Disney and several additional offerings at Disney Springs today. Our Cast is doing such a great job as we create magic in new and different ways. We are so pleased that even more Disney magic will be coming back soon as we submitted our proposal for a phased reopening of our #WaltDisneyWorld theme parks to Orange County’s Economic Recovery Task Force earlier today. Stay tuned! #DisneySprings #DisneyCastLife #DisneyMagicalMoments