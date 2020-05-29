Orange County Mayor Confirms State Approval That Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando Can Reopen on Projected Dates

Just a short time ago, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings took to Twitter to announce that reopening plans for both Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando were approved by the state.
I am pleased to announce that I have received word from Halsey Beshears, Secretary of @FloridaDBPR, that @WaltDisneyWorld Resort and @SeaWorld have received approval of their re-opening plans. #SeaWorld will re-open June 10 and #WaltDisneyWorld Resort will be July 11. pic.twitter.com/vNKgSxZvbC
— Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings (@OCFLMayor) May 29, 2020
What’s Happening:
- On Wednesday, both Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando gave their reopening presentations to local governments receiving unanimous votes of approval before being forwarded to the State for Approval.
- Today, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has tweeted that he has received word from the State that the approval plans were approved and SeaWorld Orlando can reopen to the public on June 11th, and Walt Disney World can begin their phased reopening on July 11th.
- The plans for both destinations includes numerous new protocols including:
- Attendance caps
- Required face coverings
- Reduced capacity on attractions and in restaurants
- Additional hand washing and sanitizing stations
- Signs and markings to promote the physical distancing of guests