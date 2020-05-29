Orange County Mayor Confirms State Approval That Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando Can Reopen on Projected Dates

I am pleased to announce that I have received word from Halsey Beshears, Secretary of @FloridaDBPR, that @WaltDisneyWorld Resort and @SeaWorld have received approval of their re-opening plans. #SeaWorld will re-open June 10 and #WaltDisneyWorld Resort will be July 11. pic.twitter.com/vNKgSxZvbC

— Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings (@OCFLMayor) May 29, 2020