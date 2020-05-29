“Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy – Chaos Rising” Novel Moved Up One Month to September Release

Some good news for Star Wars fans coming out of Lucasfilm Publishing today– author Timothy Zahn’s (writer of Star Wars: Heir to the Empire, among numerous other acclaimed novels in the beloved space opera franchise) next entry in the chronicles of Grand Admiral Thrawn will be getting an earlier release than previously anticipated.

Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy – Chaos Rising was set to be released on October 6 of this year (after having been pushed back from its original May 5 release date), but now readers will be able to pick it up over a full month earlier on September 1. This news comes after the announced delay of Lucasfilm’s multi-platform publishing initiative Star Wars: The High Republic, which is now scheduled to launch in January.

What’s happening:

The novel Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy – Chaos Rising by Timothy Zahn will now be released on Tuesday, September 1 from Del Rey and Lucasfilm Publishing.

The audiobook version of Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy – Chaos Rising will be narrated by the prolific Marc Thompson, who most recently contributed to Star Wars: Dooku – Jedi Lost, Star Wars: Resistance Reborn and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Expanded Edition.

What they’re saying:

Lucasfilm Publishing: “Del Rey Star Wars has announced that the upcoming Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising by Timothy Zahn is publishing earlier than originally announced. Thrawn will return on September 1, 2020.”

Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy – Chaos Rising is available for pre-order now.