Shanghai Disney Resort Now Testing Disney Standby Pass for The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Shanghai Disney Resort has launched a new mobile reservation tool to allow guests to visit select attractions at a specific time. Disney Standby Pass is currently in a testing phase and is only available to guests on the day they visit the park.

What’s happening:

Shanghai Disney Resort is now testing out a new online reservation tool called Disney Standby Pass

The Disney Standby Pass will allow users to reserve a time to ride select attractions at the park so they can better plan their day and queueing schedule.

Attractions utilizing this service will only be open to guests who have reserved a Disney Standby Pass or Disney Premier Access—walk-up queuing will not be allowed.

For the time being, the only attraction to offer Disney Standby Pass during the testing phase is The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Guests can acquire a Disney Standby Pass on the Shanghai Disney Resort Official App Get the App on the App Store Google Play



How It Works:

Download the Shanghai Disney Resort Official App before arriving at the park. Set up an account with a mobile phone number or email address.

After entering the park, open the Shanghai Disney Resort Official App, sign in and select “Get Standby Pass”, and scan the QR code on your park ticket.

Create a party in the App by linking group members’ park tickets so everyone can enjoy the attractions together using the same Disney Standby Pass return time. All members of the party need to be in the park.

Select the attraction wanted for Disney Standby Pass.

Confirm the selection for the Disney Standby Pass.

To redeem, go to the Disney Standby Pass return entrance at the attraction at the designated return time. Show Cast Members the QR code, found in “My Plan” on the App or the QR code on the park ticket.

Disney Standby Pass Rules:

Disney Standby Pass

Guests with a Disney Standby Pass must enter attractions via the designated Disney Standby Pass entrances. Everyone in the party must have their own Disney Standby Pass, which is linked to their park tickets.

Disney Standby Pass is subject to availability.

Guests may obtain a Disney Standby Pass on the Shanghai Disney Resort Official App.

At the Disney Standby Pass entrance of the attraction, a Cast Member will scan park tickets to verify the visual identity of the park ticket holder.

Valid Park Admission Required

Good to Know:

Disney Standby Pass attractions include (during the trial operation period): The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh – Fantasyland

Disney Standby Pass attractions are subject to change and are only available to guests with valid park admission tickets.

To check Disney Standby Pass and Disney Fastpass availability, please refer to the Shanghai Disney Resort Official App.

Guests may purchase Disney Premier Access for any attraction while also holding a Disney Standby Pass or Disney Fastpass.

Disney Standby Passes will be released in the App on an hourly basis, based on that day’s official park operating hours.

Each Disney Standby Pass corresponds to a 60-minute interval for the guest to arrive at the Disney Standby Pass entrance.

The quota for each day is limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The final release of Disney Standby Passes is approximately two hours before the park’s announced closing time.