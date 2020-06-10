Former Kids of The Kingdom Recreate Signature Show From Home

So many performances from home have taken place over the last few weeks and even months, and many of them have featured former cast and crew of various Disney Park productions. Today, we have another one of these videos featuring the popular Kids of the Kingdom who once appeared on the Castle stage at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Formerly appearing on Cinderella Castle Stage at Walt Disney World, these dancers would perform in stage shows in front of the Magic Kingdom icon.

Now, as is the trend of today, alumni from the show dating back to the 90s and early 2000’s have gathered together to make this virtual reunion performance of bits from the former shows.