Former Kids of The Kingdom Recreate Signature Show From Home

by | Jun 10, 2020 2:00 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

So many performances from home have taken place over the last few weeks and even months, and many of them have featured former cast and crew of various Disney Park productions. Today, we have another one of these videos featuring the popular Kids of the Kingdom who once appeared on the Castle stage at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

  • Formerly appearing on Cinderella Castle Stage at Walt Disney World, these dancers would perform in stage shows in front of the Magic Kingdom icon.
  • Now, as is the trend of today, alumni from the show dating back to the 90s and early 2000’s have gathered together to make this virtual reunion performance of bits from the former shows.

  • In the early 2000s, the castle stage was no longer home to the Kids of the Kingdom, being replaced by shows like Cinderella’s Surprise Celebration, Cinderellabration, and Dream Along with Mickey to name a few.
  • The shows still contain live dancers as well, but are not presented as productions starring the Kids of the Kingdom.
  • The video ends, naming each of the alumni who contributed to the video as well as the tenure of their run as a Kid of the Kingdom. Of all the videos out there, this one has among the largest time span of performers, with some of the “kids” now well into their successful adulthood.
  • Recently, over 150 cast members past and present from Disneyland Paris’ Wonderful World of Disney Parade recreated the fan-favorite parade from their homes and made a similar video.
  • While many of these videos aren’t actually endorsed by the Walt Disney Company, they too have seized the opportunity to create such videos, including at-home performances by the Dapper Dans, the Voices of Liberty, and more.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend