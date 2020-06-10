Former Kids of The Kingdom Recreate Signature Show From Home

So many performances from home have taken place over the last few weeks and even months, and many of them have featured former cast and crew of various Disney Park productions. Today, we have another one of these videos featuring the popular Kids of the Kingdom who once appeared on the Castle stage at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Formerly appearing on Cinderella Castle Stage at Walt Disney World, these dancers would perform in stage shows in front of the Magic Kingdom icon.
- Now, as is the trend of today, alumni from the show dating back to the 90s and early 2000’s have gathered together to make this virtual reunion performance of bits from the former shows.
- In the early 2000s, the castle stage was no longer home to the Kids of the Kingdom, being replaced by shows like Cinderella’s Surprise Celebration, Cinderellabration, and Dream Along with Mickey to name a few.
- The shows still contain live dancers as well, but are not presented as productions starring the Kids of the Kingdom.
- The video ends, naming each of the alumni who contributed to the video as well as the tenure of their run as a Kid of the Kingdom. Of all the videos out there, this one has among the largest time span of performers, with some of the “kids” now well into their successful adulthood.
- Recently, over 150 cast members past and present from Disneyland Paris’ Wonderful World of Disney Parade recreated the fan-favorite parade from their homes and made a similar video.
- While many of these videos aren’t actually endorsed by the Walt Disney Company, they too have seized the opportunity to create such videos, including at-home performances by the Dapper Dans, the Voices of Liberty, and more.