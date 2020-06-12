Monogram Releases “The Empire Strikes Back” 40th Anniversary Star Wars Bag Clip Collection

Star Wars fans can continue the year-long celebration of The Empire Strikes Back’s 40th anniversary with a new collection of bag clips from Monogram, representing characters, vehicles, and creatures from the classic sequel.

Take heroes Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Lando Calrissian, Yoda, Chewbacca, and the trusty Tauntaun with you wherever you go! Or are you a bigger fan of Dark-Side baddies like Boba Fett, the Imperial Snowtrooper, or the AT-AT Walker? If you’re lucky, you might also grab a chase clip like the menacing Wampa or poor Han Solo trapped in Carbonite. In the unboxing video below, Monogram walks us through the features and adorable details of each individual The Empire Strikes Back bag clip.

Watch Star Wars Classic Series 2 – The Empire Strikes Back – Blind Bag Collection Review:

What’s happening:

Monogram has released a new collection of Star Wars bag clips, this time focused on characters and moments from The Empire Strikes Back , in conjunction with this year’s 40th anniversary celebration of Star Wars Episode V. A random selection from this collection is available for purchase at Entertainment Earth

Bag clips include the characters Luke Skywalker (in Snowspeeder pilot gear), Princess Leia Organa (in her Ice Planet Hoth outfit), Lando Calrissian, Yoda, Chewbacca, Boba Fett, and a Snowtrooper. Creatures and vehicles include a Tauntaun and an Imperial AT-AT Walker. The special rare chase clips are the Wampa and Han Solo in Carbonite.

Each figure measures about two inches tall.

What they’re saying:

Entertainment Earth: “Your favorite characters are here for you to collect! Keep an eye out for the special rare chase figures!”

A random six-pack of Monogram’s The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary bag clips sells for $34.99 at EntertainmentEarth.com. Note that the package contains six randomly selected blind-bags.