Monogram Releases “The Empire Strikes Back” 40th Anniversary Star Wars Bag Clip Collection

by | Jun 12, 2020 9:15 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Star Wars fans can continue the year-long celebration of The Empire Strikes Back’s 40th anniversary with a new collection of bag clips from Monogram, representing characters, vehicles, and creatures from the classic sequel.

Take heroes Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Lando Calrissian, Yoda, Chewbacca, and the trusty Tauntaun with you wherever you go! Or are you a bigger fan of Dark-Side baddies like Boba Fett, the Imperial Snowtrooper, or the AT-AT Walker? If you’re lucky, you might also grab a chase clip like the menacing Wampa or poor Han Solo trapped in Carbonite. In the unboxing video below, Monogram walks us through the features and adorable details of each individual The Empire Strikes Back bag clip.

Watch Star Wars Classic Series 2 – The Empire Strikes Back – Blind Bag Collection Review:

What’s happening:

  • Monogram has released a new collection of Star Wars bag clips, this time focused on characters and moments from The Empire Strikes Back, in conjunction with this year’s 40th anniversary celebration of Star Wars Episode V. A random selection from this collection is available for purchase at Entertainment Earth.
  • Bag clips include the characters Luke Skywalker (in Snowspeeder pilot gear), Princess Leia Organa (in her Ice Planet Hoth outfit), Lando Calrissian, Yoda, Chewbacca, Boba Fett, and a Snowtrooper. Creatures and vehicles include a Tauntaun and an Imperial AT-AT Walker. The special rare chase clips are the Wampa and Han Solo in Carbonite.
  • Each figure measures about two inches tall.

What they’re saying:

  • Entertainment Earth: “Your favorite characters are here for you to collect! Keep an eye out for the special rare chase figures!”
1 of 3

A random six-pack of Monogram’s The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary bag clips sells for $34.99 at EntertainmentEarth.com. Note that the package contains six randomly selected blind-bags.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend