Marvel Releases Trailer for Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones

Marvel has released a trailer for Marvel Battleworld: The Mystery of the Thanostones, a new micro collectible battle game and short-form animated content.
- Marvel released the following story details for the new game and animated content:
- When Iron Man is sent to Thanos’ newly assembled Battleworld, he discovers there is an odd assortment of heroes there, too. Can Iron Man and this rag-tag group – Captain Marvel, Spider-Ham, Groot, and Throg – figure out what the Mad Titan wants and why they’ve been brought to this strange, new world?
- Funko’s Marvel Battleworld: The Mystery of the Thanostones will be launching this June at Target stores.
- The game will be supported by short-form animated segments on Disney XD, Marvel HQ, and YouTube that feature Thanos trapping Marvel heroes in the Battleworld.
- Using a mix of character figures and cards, players battle against Thanos within each battle ball.
- The Battle Ball packaging becomes part of the game play.
- Inside each Battle Ball, players will find two collectible Marvel Characters, Battle Cards, and a pair of dice.
- Characters include Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Groot, ,Valkyrie, Gamora, Throg, and more.
