Marvel Releases Trailer for Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones

Marvel has released a trailer for Marvel Battleworld: The Mystery of the Thanostones, a new micro collectible battle game and short-form animated content.

Marvel released the following story details for the new game and animated content: When Iron Man is sent to Thanos’ newly assembled Battleworld, he discovers there is an odd assortment of heroes there, too. Can Iron Man and this rag-tag group – Captain Marvel , Spider-Ham, Groot, and Throg – figure out what the Mad Titan wants and why they’ve been brought to this strange, new world?

Funko’s Marvel Battleworld: The Mystery of the Thanostones will be launching this June at Target stores

The game will be supported by short-form animated segments on Disney XD, Marvel HQ, and YouTube that feature Thanos trapping Marvel heroes in the Battleworld.

Using a mix of character figures and cards, players battle against Thanos within each battle ball.

The Battle Ball packaging becomes part of the game play.

Inside each Battle Ball, players will find two collectible Marvel Characters, Battle Cards, and a pair of dice.

Characters include Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Groot, ,Valkyrie, Gamora, Throg, and more.

