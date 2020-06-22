Hasbro Reveals Upcoming New Star Wars Toys During “Fan First Monday” Live Stream Event

by | Jun 22, 2020 1:47 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Star Wars toy collectors should continue saving their credits, because more fun products are on their way from the popular toy company Hasbro via A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

This afternoon, Hasbro Pulse held a special “Fan First Monday” live-stream event peppered with reveals of new action figures in Hasbro’s Star Wars Vintage Collection and The Black Series lines, plus an announcement from The Mandalorian and more teases for the future.

First up is Chirrut Imwe from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, who will be making his way to Hasbro’s three-and-three-quarter-inch Vintage Collection of action figures.

1 of 3

Next is a series of toys celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, the first of which is this very cool playset depicting the Bespin Carbon-Freezing Chamber, which comes packaged with a new Stormtrooper action figure on a throwback-style Kenner Empire card.

Also announced today for the Vintage Collection was the Bespin Escape Princess Leia, though the figure was only presented in concept art form as production models have not yet been created.

Joining The Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary collection for Star Wars The Black Series will be Darth Vader, the Imperial Snowtrooper, Chewbacca, and Boba Fett. Plus the Hoth Rebel Trooper (previously only available on the ESB card back) will now become part of the main The Black Series line.

Hasbro has finally revealed the actual figure and packaging for Dagobah Luke Skywalker in the six-inch The Black Series. This figure was previously announced but we hadn’t seen it in finished form just yet. There will also be a new more appropriately-scaled Yoda figure with Luke’s blue backpack on its way.

Hasbro also took the opportunity to announce The Mandalorian The Child Bop It!, in which “Players listen to commands made in the voice of the Mandalorian while the giggling bounty makes sounds as you play.” This item will be available exclusively at Wal-Mart this fall.

Another announcement came in the form of results from Hasbro’s latest Fans’ Choice poll, which saw Clone Commander Cody from Star Wars: The Clone Wars as the next six-inch figure revealed for The Black Series’ Archive Collection.

Finally, Hasbro also announced a new project in development from HasLab, the division that gave us the huge Jabba’s Sail Barge playset last year. They won’t say what the item will be exactly, except that it will be in the Vintage Collection.

Many of these Hasbro Star Wars toys will be available later this year.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed