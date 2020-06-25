California Governor Gavin Newsom Responds to Disneyland Delayed Reopening Announcement

Earlier today, California State Governor Gavin Newsom held a press conference addressing the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, giving an update to the state’s response to the pandemic. In the address, he responded to the news that Disneyland Resort had delayed their reopening:
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today Governor Gavin Newsom held a press conference updating the state on California’s response to the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.
- In anticipation of some questions he knew he would be asked, Newsom took a moment to address the delay of the reopening of the Disneyland Resort.
- Newsom took the time to compliment the team at the Walt Disney Company for making the determination to delay the opening.
- In their announcement that the park reopening would be delayed, they cited that the State of California would not be approving any theme park reopening plans or providing any guidelines until after July 4th.
- Newsom held true to that, saying that it was an example of data driven decision making, suggesting that will continue as the state continues to monitor the situation in real time.
- Yesterday, it was announced that the reopening of Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa would not be reopening as previously announced. Downtown Disney is still set to reopen on July 9th.
- The full address can be viewed here.
What They’re Saying:
- Governor Gavin Newsom: “In the spirit of ‘safer and more responsible,’ let me take on a few questions in anticipation before they're asked. You may have seen some information came out or rather a report that came out that Disney has not now decided to move forward next month opening up their theme park. I want to just compliment Disney and their team for making that determination. It was referenced in their press release that the State of California had paused on providing guidelines in that space. That is an example of the data informing decision making and that is exactly what we will be doing as we move forward and we look at conditions as they change in real time.”