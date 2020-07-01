Marvel Shares New Trailer for “Iron Man VR” Coming to PlayStation’s PS VR

Fans of Marvel games and VR experiences will soon be able to become Iron Man in the latest game coming to PlayStation’s virtual reality platform. Today, Marvel released a new trailer for Iron Man VR which will be available on July 3rd.

What’s happening:

Marvel has shared a new trailer for the upcoming virtual reality experience Marvel’s Iron Man VR for PlayStation.

The game comes to PS VR on Friday July 3 and sees Tony Stark facing off against Ghost as he tries to prevent him from destroying Stark Industries.

Who’s ready to “Don the PlayStation VR headset to suit up as the Armored Avenger?”

Game Synopsis:

“Years after retiring from his role as a weapons maker, Tony Stark must now suit up to fight against Ghost and Living Laser, who have joined forces in an attempt to take him and Stark Industries down once and for all.”

More Marvel Fun on PlayStation: