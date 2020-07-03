Ant-Man and the Wasp Make Global Debut at Hong Kong Disneyland

Guests and Marvel fans at Hong Kong Disneyland are now able to see heroes Ant-Man and Wasp in Tomorrowland. The size-altering super duo have arrived at the park and are greeting guests under new safety measures.
What’s happening:
- Early this morning, Disney Magical Kingdom Blog tweeted a picture of Ant-Man and Wasp posing for pictures at their meet and greet location at Hong Kong Disneyland.
💥🌟 #AntMan and #TheWasp 🐜🐝 made their Global Debut at Hong Kong Disneyland’s Stark Expo! They will meet the fans under health and safety arrangements.#Disney #DisneyParks #HKDL #HongKongDisneyland #香港迪士尼樂園 #HKDisneyland #DisneyMagicMoments #Marvel #BelieveInMagic pic.twitter.com/1HILFl5JDp
- Their appearance marks the global debut of the heroes and is a welcome addition to the Stark Expo at the Park.
- With new health and safety measures in place, Meet and Greets won’t allow for up close contact with characters, but fans can still take pictures of their favorites from a safe distance.
- Hong Kong Disneyland reopened to guests on June 18 following a temporary closure.
- For more information please visit our Hong Kong Disneyland Reopening Guide.
More Ant-Man and Wasp:
- Eventually, Ant-Man and Wasp will also be greeting guests at Disney California Adventure when the park’s upcoming Avengers Campus opens. Here, they’ll be joined by some of the other Avengers like Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and more
- It’s been just over a year since their ride, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle! opened at the park giving guests a chance to experience the effects of Pym technology and shrink down to the size of ants.
- Starting August 14th, fans of the Ant-Man and the Wasp movie will be able to stream the film on demand as part of the Disney+ Summer Movie Nights lineup.