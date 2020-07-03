Ant-Man and the Wasp Make Global Debut at Hong Kong Disneyland

Guests and Marvel fans at Hong Kong Disneyland are now able to see heroes Ant-Man and Wasp in Tomorrowland. The size-altering super duo have arrived at the park and are greeting guests under new safety measures.

Their appearance marks the global debut of the heroes and is a welcome addition to the Stark Expo at the Park.

With new health and safety measures in place, Meet and Greets won’t allow for up close contact with characters, but fans can still take pictures of their favorites from a safe distance.

Hong Kong Disneyland reopened to guests on June 18 following a temporary closure.

For more information please visit our Hong Kong Disneyland Reopening Guide

