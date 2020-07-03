Welcome Home! Walt Disney World Parks Cast Members Happily Return to Work

A new video from Disney Parks shows Cast Members returning to their various roles ahead of the July 11th and 15th openings of Walt Disney World’s parks.

What’s happening:

Walt Disney World Cast Members are heading back to work and are excited to get back to the magic.

The video also highlights some of the new safety measures in place for Cast Members such as: Temperature screenings Plexiglass Barriers Personal Protective Equipment kits Social Distancing markers and signage



What they’re saying:

Adventureland Cast Member: “I love being here and it’s so nice to finally come home.”

Catch Up Quick:

Select Walt Disney World Hotels are now in the first phase of reopening. More locations will be opening

Disney Guests with existing tickets and Annual Passholder will need to make reservations for their visits via the newly launched Disney Parks Pass system

There are a lot of changes taking place at the resort right now. Stay up to date with our Walt Disney World Reopening Guide.