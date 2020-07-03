Welcome Home! Walt Disney World Parks Cast Members Happily Return to Work

A new video from Disney Parks shows Cast Members returning to their various roles ahead of the July 11th and 15th openings of Walt Disney World’s parks.
What’s happening:
- Walt Disney World Cast Members are heading back to work and are excited to get back to the magic.
- Today, Disney Parks YouTube shared a video of Cast Members arriving at the various parks for Welcome Home orientation and even spoke to some about how it feels to return.
- The video also highlights some of the new safety measures in place for Cast Members such as:
- Temperature screenings
- Plexiglass Barriers
- Personal Protective Equipment kits
- Social Distancing markers and signage
What they’re saying:
- Adventureland Cast Member: “I love being here and it’s so nice to finally come home.”
- Animal Kingdom Cast Member: “I have missed it so much. So much! I’m a true Disney fanatic!”
- Test Track Cast Member on his costume: “I’m really happy to be wearing this again!”
- Magic Kingdom Cast Member: “My son is the most important thing to me, so I’m comfortable and confident because I do see the work that we’re putting in to make everybody feel safe.”
Catch Up Quick:
- Select Walt Disney World Hotels are now in the first phase of reopening. More locations will be opening starting July 10th through October 14th.
- Disney Guests with existing tickets and Annual Passholder will need to make reservations for their visits via the newly launched Disney Parks Pass system.
- There are a lot of changes taking place at the resort right now. Stay up to date with our Walt Disney World Reopening Guide.