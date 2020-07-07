Searchlight Pictures has decided to join in on the [email protected] fun by bringing a panel for its upcoming horror thriller Antlers to the virtual event, according to Deadline.

producer Guillermo del Toro and director Scott Cooper will both be virtually present for the event to discuss the upcoming movie. Together, they will discuss how they designed the horrifying creatures as well as their approach to the film’s visual style.

Searchlight Pictures’ Antlers panel will be held on July 25.

About Antlers:

Antlers stars Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons.

stars Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons. The film tells the story of a teacher from a small town in Oregon, her brother, and the local sheriff who become entwined with a young student who is keeping a dangerous secret.

Antlers was originally planned for an April 17, 2020 release, though it has since been delayed and is currently without a release date.

