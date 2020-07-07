Searchlight Pictures has decided to join in on the [email protected] fun by bringing a panel for its upcoming horror thriller Antlers to the virtual event, according to Deadline.
- Antlers producer Guillermo del Toro and director Scott Cooper will both be virtually present for the event to discuss the upcoming movie.
- Together, they will discuss how they designed the horrifying creatures as well as their approach to the film’s visual style.
- Searchlight Pictures’ Antlers panel will be held on July 25.
About Antlers:
- Antlers stars Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons.
- The film tells the story of a teacher from a small town in Oregon, her brother, and the local sheriff who become entwined with a young student who is keeping a dangerous secret.
- Antlers was originally planned for an April 17, 2020 release, though it has since been delayed and is currently without a release date.
More on [email protected]:
- [email protected] will be a virtual version of the San Diego Comic-Con and will run from July 22-26.
- Rather then have guests visit a single venue, panels will instead be streamed online for free.
- Disney Television Studios has set a lineup of panels headlined by hit animated series like The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers.
- Additionally, Hulu has announced a slate of virtual panels featuring the cast and creators of upcoming Marvel horror series Helstrom, along with newly released animated series Solar Opposites and Crossing Swords this July.
- FX has also set panels for popular series Archer and What We Do in the Shadows.
- Marvel set three panels for the event including a look at Marvel’s 616 coming to Disney+.