Walt Disney World Updates Face Covering Policy Ahead of Parks Reopening

Walt Disney World has updated their face covering policy for guests visiting the parks and resorts with more details on what types of masks are acceptable.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Ahead of the reopening of Magic Kingdom Animal Kingdom All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) must: Be made with at least two layers of breathable material Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the guest to remain hands-free

Unacceptable styles: At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters and open-chin triangle bandanas are not acceptable face coverings. Costume masks are also not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn, in alignment with Disney’s existing rules

Disney is also reminding guests that face coverings are not a substitute for physical distancing.

For more information on the new policies and safety guidelines at the resort, please visit our Walt Disney World Reopening Guide

Good to Know:

All guests (ages 2 and older) and Cast Members older must wear a face covering at all times, except when dining or swimming.

Guests will need to bring their own face coverings with them. Additional face masks are available for purchase at Marketplace Co-Op

Disney has had a face covering policy in place since phased reopening of Disney Springs began back in May.

shopDisney Face Masks: