Character-Themed Face Masks Now Available at Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs

Even though guests are technically required to be wearing a mask before they even enter Disney Springs, Marketplace Co-Op will now be selling Disney themed face coverings, according to a tweet.
NEW—Disney cloth face masks are now available at Marketplace Co-Op at @DisneySprings! See a Cast Member at the location for more details. (Available while supplies last. Limit 4 per guest.)✨ 🐭 #ShopDisneySprings pic.twitter.com/tg2YyGEFta
— Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) June 18, 2020
What’s Happening:
- Disney Cloth Face Masks are now available (while supplies last) at the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.
- The masks are limited to four per guest, and can be retrieved by asking a cast member for assistance.
- The masks are designed to look like the lower half of popular character’s faces, including Mickey Mouse, Stitch, Winnie the Pooh, and Marie (The Aristocats).
- In April, ShopDisney released similar face masks that were available for purchase exclusively on the website.
- Disney Springs requires (as will the rest of Walt Disney World as it reopens) face coverings for all guests over the age of 3, Cast Members and operating participant employees while at Disney Springs. Guests must have the covering over their nose and mouth. This requirement is not applied while sitting at a dining table.
ICYMI: More Disney Springs News
- Two locations reopened yesterday at Disney Springs, helping Disney’s dining and shopping complex feel more like it was before the pandemic began. The Coca-Cola Store and Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ are back in business!
- Things are about to get a little more mysterious and delicious at Walt Disney World as Disney Springs prepares to welcome Gideon’s Bakehouse. Scheduled for a 2020 opening, this local purveyor of unique cookies and cakes will bring their unique flair to the entertainment district.
- Guests visiting Disney Springs have reported that Walt Disney World is testing the Evolv Express touchless weapon detection system in the Lime Garage at Disney Springs for potential use at the theme parks.