Disney World Adding Annual Passholder Park Pass Availability Plus 30% Off Merchandise

by | Jul 14, 2020 2:13 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Walt Disney World will be opening up additional Disney Park Pass availability for Annual Passholders for select dates in July at three of the resort’s world class theme parks along with offering a 30% merchandise discount.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney World Annual Passholders will be able to access additional Disney Park Pass availability at three theme parks starting Thursday, July 16th.
  • The expanded availability will be for Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
  • At this time, Disney World is not increasing availability at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
  • The new availability will appear for the months of July and August.
  • Disney has not increased the capacity of the parks, but have shifted reservation availability from other groups that were unclaimed, such as general ticket holders and Guests with Disney Resort reservations.
  • Annual Passholders should receive an email on Thursday afternoon, which will be sent in batches.
  • The same rules still apply where Annual Passholders can hold up to 3 days at a time on a rolling basis.
  • Annual Passholders with a Disney Resort reservation can also reserve Disney Park Pass reservations for the length of their resort stay in addition to 3 days without a resort reservation.
  • Annual Passholders can make another Disney Park Pass reservation as soon as they use a previous reservation.
  • In addition, the added month Disney has granted to Annual Passholders will appear in the My Disney Experience system in the next several weeks. Click here for more details.
  • Disney is adding another new perk for Annual Passholders with 30% off select merchandise purchases at Disney owned and operated merchandise locations through August 14th, 2020.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed