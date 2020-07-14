Disney World Adding Annual Passholder Park Pass Availability Plus 30% Off Merchandise

Walt Disney World will be opening up additional Disney Park Pass availability for Annual Passholders for select dates in July at three of the resort’s world class theme parks along with offering a 30% merchandise discount.

What’s Happening:

Disney World Disney Park Pass

The expanded availability will be for Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

At this time, Disney World is not increasing availability at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The new availability will appear for the months of July and August.

Disney has not increased the capacity of the parks, but have shifted reservation availability from other groups that were unclaimed, such as general ticket holders and Guests with Disney Resort reservations.

Annual Passholders should receive an email on Thursday afternoon, which will be sent in batches.

The same rules still apply where Annual Passholders can hold up to 3 days at a time on a rolling basis.

Annual Passholders with a Disney Resort reservation can also reserve Disney Park Pass reservations for the length of their resort stay in addition to 3 days without a resort reservation.

Annual Passholders can make another Disney Park Pass reservation as soon as they use a previous reservation.

In addition, the added month Disney has granted to Annual Passholders will appear in the My Disney Experience system in the next several weeks. Click here

Disney is adding another new perk for Annual Passholders with 30% off select merchandise purchases at Disney owned and operated merchandise locations through August 14th, 2020.