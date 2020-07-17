Adventures by Disney Suspends Most Departures Through September 30

Adventures by Disney has suspended most of their departures from now through the end of September, 2020.

This decision came with the wellbeing of guests and team members as the top priority and in line with direction from health experts and government officials.

This announcement does not impact guests booked on the September 19 Iceland adventure or the September 21 Arizona & Utah adventure.

More Adventures by Disney:

Guests wishing to plan an Adventures by Disney trip for 2021 can do so now. New bookings recently opened up for next year’s itineraries New Zealand Portugal Grand Europe: England, France & Italy And many others

