Adventures by Disney Suspends Most Departures Through September 30

Adventures by Disney has suspended most of their departures from now through the end of September, 2020.
- Continuing the trend we’ve seen over the past few months, more Adventures by Disney departures have been suspended.
- This decision came with the wellbeing of guests and team members as the top priority and in line with direction from health experts and government officials.
- This announcement does not impact guests booked on the September 19 Iceland adventure or the September 21 Arizona & Utah adventure.
More Adventures by Disney:
- Guests wishing to plan an Adventures by Disney trip for 2021 can do so now. New bookings recently opened up for next year’s itineraries which include destinations to:
- New Zealand
- Portugal
- Grand Europe: England, France & Italy
- And many others